Blue Planet's UAA transitions Swisscom to a more automated, proactive, and prescriptive assurance fit for the AI era

Switzerland's leading ICT company, Swisscom, recently selected Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), to help modernize its assurance systems and processes into a unified solution optimized for managing dynamic, real-time services. Blue Planet's Unified Assurance and Analytics (UAA) will serve as Swisscom's assurance platform for fault and performance management across multiple domains, beginning with access and transport, then extending to mobile backhaul and Business to Business (B2B) services. This network transformation follows an earlier successful deployment of UAA for Swisscom's data center networks.

"With our rapid network transformation over the past few years, our legacy service assurance platform could no longer support the more flexible services we plan to deliver to our consumer and enterprise customers. Blue Planet's UAA gives us a modern, cloud-ready assurance solution optimized for managing dynamic services, closed loop automation and delivering a better customer experience," said Thomas Zippo, Product Manager Observability Shared Services, Swisscom.

"Traditional Operating Support System (OSS) processes are costly and labor-intensive, and support for legacy options is limited. Innovative service providers, like Swisscom, are driving the shift toward OSS modernization by embracing AI-led operations. Their end-goal is to enable seamless, end-to-end service lifecycle automation across increasingly complex, multi-layer, multi-vendor, multi-domain networks," said Joe Cumello, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet.

Part of the Blue Planet Intelligent Automation portfolio, UAA provides Swisscom with a state-of-the-art assurance product that simplifies the shift to more automated, AI-driven operations. By unifying fault and performance management and analytics in a single platform, Swisscom's network and service operations teams can easily troubleshoot across multiple layers and domains with a single viewpoint. Additionally, with comprehensive, AI-enabled, automated root cause analysis, Swisscom can seamlessly correlate performance, faults, and events to applications, services, and customers.

The Swisscom UAA deployment builds on recent efforts between Blue Planet and Swisscom to advance integration standardization in the network assurance space as part of on-going work and drafts for the Internet Engineering Task Force.

About Swisscom

Swisscom is the leading ICT company in Switzerland and, with Fastweb Vodafone, the strong #2 in the Italian market. The company offers mobile, Internet and TV, as well as comprehensive IT and digital services to private and business customers. Swisscom is the most sustainable telecommunications company in the world and is 51% owned by the Swiss Confederation.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet empowers communication service providers (CSPs) to be more software-driven, digital businesses with the industry's only cloud-native Operations Support System (OSS) platform. The Blue Planet intelligent automation portfolio helps CSPs automate network and service operations to speed the introduction of new services across any network domain or vendor. A division of Ciena and a key provider for many of the world's leading CSPs, Blue Planet brings unparalleled expertise in accelerating digital transformation. www.blueplanet.com.

