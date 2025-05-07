Iterable, the AI-powered communication platform, today announced the global rollout of its natively built WhatsApp integration-the only WhatsApp solution fully embedded within a cross-channel marketing platform. With this launch, marketers gain streamlined, end-to-end workflows and unified data that eliminate silos, reduce complexity, and unlock real-time, personalized engagement at global scale.

Select Iterable customers are already using WhatsApp to deliver personalized offers, send timely updates, and respond instantly to customer behavior-all seamlessly orchestrated alongside other channels in Iterable. It's a smarter, faster way to meet customers where they are-and turn everyday interactions into moments that build trust, deepen loyalty, and accelerate growth.

"This isn't just another channel-it's a strategic unlock for marketers," said Andrew Boni, CEO and founder of Iterable. "By bringing WhatsApp into our AI-powered platform, we're giving marketers the ability to reach global audiences with precision, speed, and personalization. With Iterable, every WhatsApp message becomes part of a cohesive, intelligent journey, where customer context drives action and connection at scale."

What Sets Iterable's WhatsApp Integration Apart

Natively Built into Iterable : Unlike other platforms that require third-party connectors or switching between systems, WhatsApp is embedded directly within Iterable's core platform. Marketers can launch campaigns faster, without the friction of managing separate Meta accounts-streamlining setup, compliance, and execution.

: Unlike other platforms that require third-party connectors or switching between systems, WhatsApp is embedded directly within Iterable's core platform. Marketers can launch campaigns faster, without the friction of managing separate Meta accounts-streamlining setup, compliance, and execution. Real-Time, Centralized Response Data : Iterable gives marketers instant visibility into WhatsApp performance alongside every other channel. Engagement data is unified, actionable, and real-time-fueling smarter personalization, faster optimization, and better decisions across the customer lifecycle.

: Iterable gives marketers instant visibility into WhatsApp performance alongside every other channel. Engagement data is unified, actionable, and real-time-fueling smarter personalization, faster optimization, and better decisions across the customer lifecycle. Unmatched Cross-Channel Orchestration : WhatsApp journeys in Iterable are orchestrated alongside email, SMS, push, and in-app messaging within a single, unified platform. This ensures every customer journey remains consistent and cohesive-regardless of channel-eliminating disjointed handoffs and eliminating drop-off.

: WhatsApp journeys in Iterable are orchestrated alongside email, SMS, push, and in-app messaging within a single, unified platform. This ensures every customer journey remains consistent and cohesive-regardless of channel-eliminating disjointed handoffs and eliminating drop-off. Built-In Guidance and Workflows: Iterable provides intuitive, in-platform setup and embedded best-practice guidance to help teams get started quickly and confidently. With pre-configured workflows and channel-specific recommendations, marketers can accelerate time to value, reduce risk, and avoid the costly missteps that often come with new channel adoption.

Powering Conversations at Scale with AI, Data, and Context

With Iterable's native WhatsApp integration, marketers can deliver two-way, real-time messaging in one intelligent, fully connected platform. In a world where timing, trust, and relevance define customer loyalty, WhatsApp becomes a vital pillar of moments-based marketing-enabling brands to:

Reach global audiences in a trusted environment: Engage mobile users worldwide in a secure, reliable channel-alongside SMS, push, and embedded messaging, all within a single platform.

Engage mobile users worldwide in a secure, reliable channel-alongside SMS, push, and embedded messaging, all within a single platform. Increase engagement with rich, personalized messaging: Send media-rich content-images, videos, dynamic updates-tailored across every stage of the customer lifecycle.

Send media-rich content-images, videos, dynamic updates-tailored across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Make two-way conversations easy: Create interactive experiences with quick-reply prompts and predefined messages.

Create interactive experiences with quick-reply prompts and predefined messages. Increase efficiency with built-in guidance: Streamline workflows all in one place, natively within Iterable

Streamline workflows all in one place, natively within Iterable Sync seamlessly across channels: Orchestrate WhatsApp as part of a cohesive customer journey-no silos, just fully synchronized messaging across email, mobile, and web.

Purpose-Built for the Modern Marketer

This launch cements Iterable's position as the go-to platform for modern marketers seeking to build long-term customer relationships across every touchpoint. With native channels, centralized data, and explainable AI, Iterable delivers the flexibility, scalability, and intelligence needed to compete globally and win locally.

Backed by a composable, cloud-native architecture and enterprise-grade security, Iterable enables brands to move fast, stay compliant, and create moments that matter-everywhere customers engage.

Ready to scale conversations that drive results? Learn more at https://iterable.com/whats-new/.

About Iterable:

Iterable is the AI-powered communication platform that organizations trust to build deeper customer relationships through personalized, real-time engagement. With Iterable, leading brands like Priceline, Fabletics, Blockchain, and GitLab deliver seamless cross-channel experiences by turning data into action and continuously optimizing for maximum impact. Because the future of marketing isn't about sending more campaigns-it's about creating moments that matter. Learn more at www.iterable.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507463823/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Kopulsky

Director of Communications

press@iterable.com