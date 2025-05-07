Univercells Technologies, a Donaldson Life Sciences business and global provider of bioprocessing solutions, announced the launch of the scale-X nitro controller, the latest addition to its scale-X fixed-bed bioreactor portfolio. Designed to operate both the 200 and 600 m² scale-X nitro bioreactors, the new controller becomes part of the scale-X platform for a cost-effective, low-footprint and user-friendly solution for large-scale viral and advanced therapy manufacturing. The controller delivers high productivity while enabling rapid scalability from R&D to commercial production in just eight months.

The new controller complements the existing NevoLine bioreactor platform by providing an alternative for developers and manufacturers looking to achieve high-productivity viral manufacturing with simplified operations. Supporting both adherent and suspension cell cultures, it is suited for a wide range of applications including viral vaccines, exosomes, LV and AAV vector production, oncolytic viruses and recombinant proteins.

"When we introduced the scale-X portfolio, our goal was to create a high performance, cost-effective and scalable solution that could take users from early R&D through to GMP and commercial scale," said Marie Jourdan, Director of the Bioprocessing Product Portfolio at Univercells Technologies. "This launch completes that vision. The new controller makes it possible for biotech and biopharma companies, CDMOs and academic institutions to scale up without added complexity or cost."

The scale-X range now spans from 0.5 m² to 600 m² with the scale-X nitro controller unlocking the full potential of the larger-scale systems for users previously limited by infrastructure or budget. The compact 1.6 m² footprint and height under 2 meters is shipped in a single, wheeled unit that fits through standard doorways and cleanrooms. It can be rolled directly into production suites, streamlining deployment and reducing time to operation. The system features an intuitive interface and easy-to-install flow paths, enabling faster ramp-up and greater operational flexibility.

By combining high productivity with a compact footprint, the scale-X nitro controller supports more efficient vaccine and viral vector manufacturing. Data shows it can reduce production costs by 36% to 82% compared to other adherent methods, helping manufacturers improve economic feasibility and accelerate timelines to commercial scale.

With this launch, Univercells Technologies further strengthens its commitment to delivering scalable, accessible solutions for advanced therapy and vaccine developers worldwide.

Pre-orders for the new scale-X nitro controller will open in June 2025, with shipments beginning in early 2026. In the meantime, visit www.univercellstech.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more or chat with the team in person during ASGCT in New Orleans, LA from May 13 to 17, 2025 at booth #1850.

About Donaldson Life Sciences

Long a pioneer in filtration solutions, Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI) continues to expand into the Life Sciences sector. The Bioprocessing division is concentrated on developing solutions from R&D to commercialization for multi-modality drug manufacturers. The division was built via acquisitions of Isolere Bio for multi-modality reagents; Purilogics for bioprocessing membranes; and Solaris Biotech and Univercells Technologies for innovative production technologies. These teams are driven to continuously innovate, evolve, and deliver Smarter Bioprocessing solutions that help developers improve global health.

For more information, visit donaldsonlifesciences.com

About Univercells Technologies

Univercells Technologies, a Donaldson Life Sciences business, is a global provider of innovative biomanufacturing technologies, specializing in the development and production of advanced bioreactors. These cutting-edge bioreactors are designed to achieve cost-effective viral production from R&D to commercial scales. By leveraging the strengths of process intensification and chaining, the company addresses the growing demand for viral vectors and viral vaccines. Univercells Technologies by Donaldson is committed to helping customers increase performance with minimized footprint and costs, while anticipating future needs.

Incorporated in Belgium in 2020, Univercells Technologies is now a part of Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI). For more information, visit univercellstech.com

LinkedIn: Univercells Technologies

