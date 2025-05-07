Anzeige
07.05.2025 15:14 Uhr
Centaris Acquires Hi-Tech System Service, Inc. to Expand Regional Footprint and Capabilities

Finanznachrichten News

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Centaris, a leading provider of managed IT and business technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Hi-Tech System Service, Inc., a Casco, MI-based firm with a long-standing reputation for delivering trusted IT services to businesses, schools, and municipalities across the region.

Photo Caption: Patrick Casey and Jim St. James

The acquisition strengthens Centaris' commitment to growth, deepens its technical capabilities, and reinforces its mission to deliver exceptional value to clients through innovative solutions and local expertise.

"Hi-Tech has built an impressive legacy of service and client trust," said Patrick Casey, President and CEO of Centaris. "We're excited to welcome their team into the Centaris family. Together, we'll broaden our reach, deepen our impact, and continue delivering innovative, dependable solutions to the communities we serve."

Hi-Tech's full team will join Centaris, ensuring continuity of service for existing clients while accelerating new growth opportunities. The integration brings together two deeply aligned cultures focused on people, performance, and progress-creating a stronger foundation for collaborative innovation and long-term success.

"Hi-Tech entered the IT industry in 1987," said Jim St. James, President of Hi-Tech. "Throughout the last 38 years we have seen many changes. We are extremely excited to join Centaris and bring years of knowledge and expertise to the Centaris team. We found that the values Centaris has for culture, clients, and team members to align very closely with ours. We feel that joining forces with Centaris will make our team much stronger and allow our clients to take advantage of our expanded skills and expertise."

About Centaris

Centaris was formed in 2021 through the merger of Center for Computer Resources (CCR) and Business Communication Systems (BCS). Today, Centaris serves more than 15,000 end users across 500+ managed services clients, delivering a full suite of IT solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity, compliance, telephony, and structured cabling.

Learn more at www.Centaris.com

News Contact:
Jillian Mikolaizyk
jillian@logos-communications.com

SOURCE: Centaris



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/centaris-acquires-hi-tech-system-service-inc.-to-expand-regional-1024316

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
