New program connects customers with specialized partners to maximize business impact and drive transformative outcomes

Miro®, the Innovation Workspace, today unveiled its Solution Partner Program, establishing a curated ecosystem of trusted transformation experts with demonstrated expertise across industries and workflows. These specialized partners provide strategic advisory expertise, implementation services, and custom development capabilities to help organizations transform their ways of working and accelerate business outcomes.

The program addresses a critical challenge many enterprises face: while collaboration tools are widely adopted, their full potential to drive organizational transformation often remains untapped. Through this initiative, Miro is making it significantly easier for customers to discover and connect with the precise expertise needed to deeply embed collaborative innovation into their most critical business processes. The result is enhanced productivity through Miro's most advanced tools and AI capabilities, and accelerated time to value.

"Organizations partnering with Miro's Solution Partners achieve faster, more tangible business transformations with clearer, measurable ROI," says Mae Joyce Kettler, Global Head of Partnerships at Miro. "Our Solution Partner Program connects customers with specialized expertise that unlocks Miro's full potential as an Innovation Workspace, delivering accelerated implementation timelines, seamless workflow integration, and breakthrough organizational outcomes. This strategic approach consistently transforms how teams collaborate and innovate, directly driving improved business performance and competitive advantage across the enterprise. Solution Partners act as a shortcut, helping customers get from idea to execution in an efficient and effective way."

Strategic Partner Services to Drive Transformation

The Solution Partner Program provides customers with access to three key solution categories:

Strategic Advisory Services: Partners support customers on their enterprise-wide digital, cloud, and AI transformations and develop tailored, industry-specific solutions that tap into Miro's most advanced tools and AI capabilities

Implementation Change Management: Partners provide hands-on support for seamless Miro deployment through structured change management, training, and workflow design to help customers realise their business goals faster

Custom Development Integration: Partners create specialized applications and integrations that extend Miro's capabilities and seamlessly integrate it with existing tools and workflows to deliver a frictionless collaboration experience

Transforming How Organizations Work

Customers leveraging the Miro Solution Partner Program can gain significant advantages:

Accelerate innovation and time to value by implementing proven workflows tailored to specific business needs

Discover partners with the exact expertise needed for their industry, region, and transformation goals

Increase user adoption through methodologies that have demonstrated success in similar organizations

Extend Miro's Innovation Workspace with custom applications that support and integrate with critical business processes

Drive enhanced productivity by moving from traditional work models to collaborative frameworks that deliver measurable business impact

Norman Gennaro, Chief Revenue Officer at Miro, "This program represents a significant evolution in how we deliver value to our customers. By connecting our global community of 250,000+ organizations with specialized transformation experts, we're helping customers realize the full potential of Miro's Innovation Workspace as well as leverage the huge benefits that AI brings. Our partners don't just implement technology-they help fundamentally transform how teams collaborate, innovate, and drive outcomes that matter."

How to Engage

For Customers: Explore the Solution Partner Program by visiting the new Partner Directory at miro.com/find-a-partner, where you can browse partners by expertise, industry focus, and geography.

For Partners: Organizations interested in joining the program can learn more and submit their information through the Partner Interest Form at miro.com/partners/solution-partners for consideration.

About Miro

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, and serves more than 90M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,600 employees in 13 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

