ZENWORK INC: Pre-File IRS Form 2290 for 2025 - Now Live on EZ2290!

Avoid the rush of peak season, save time, avoid penalties, and stay HVUT compliant by pre-filing IRS Form 2290 with EZ2290.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR and DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / EZ2920 , a leading IRS-authorized 2290 e-file service provider, announces the opening of pre-filing for Form 2290 for the 2025-2026 tax year. Truck owners, fleet operators, and tax professionals can now benefit from EZ2290's streamlined e-filing process to ensure timely and accurate submission of their Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return.

Designed to transform the 2290 tax filing experience, the platform offers AI-powered filing methods, 24/7 AI assistance, bulk e-filing, full-service and much more.

Benefits of Pre-Filing Form 2290:

Extra Time to Fix Corrections: By pre-filing your Form 2290 , you can review your filing and make any necessary corrections before the deadline, minimizing the risk of errors or penalties.

Faster processing & early Schedule 1: When the IRS starts processing the Form 2290 submissions on July 1, pre-filed forms are among the first to be reviewed and approved. This means you'll receive your stamped 2290 Schedule 1 faster and can renew or register your vehicle without delays.

Avoid IRS penalties & late fees: Late filings can lead to hefty IRS penalties and interest charges. Pre-filing ensures timely filing so you can drive worry-free into the new tax year and allows you to meet the 2290 due date of August 31st.

Reduced IRS system downtime issues: Peak filing season is prone to system lags and downtimes because of high traffic and heavy user volume. Pre-filing ensures a glitch-free process and frees you from system-related delays.

Better Financial Planning: Early filing helps with financial planning and budgeting for your business.

Information Required to Pre-File Form 2290

The following documentation is required when you file your Form 2290, which can be done by mail or online:

Business name and address.

Employer identification number (EIN).

Vehicle identification number (VIN).

Taxable gross weight of your truck.

First used month of your truck.

Electronic filing is required if you are reporting 25 or more vehicles and is encouraged for all filers for faster processing.

For line-by-line instructions, you can refer to EZ2290's detailed Form 2290 Instructions .

Key features of EZ2290

Pre-filing Form 2290 with EZ2290 is easy, secure, and hassle-free, making it the ideal choice for truckers and fleet operators. The platform transmits the return once the IRS begins processing 2025-26 returns on July 1, 2025. Here are the key features

Free VIN Corrections-

Correct your Form 2290 VIN errors online for free. If you e-filed the original Form 2290 return with Ez2290, the users can correct the VIN-related errors by filing Form 2290 VIN Correction .

Ready Return for Form 2290-

This feature is very beneficial for the existing users of EZ2290. Form 2290's Ready Return automatically generates the current year's form using the previous year's information, saving the time and hassle of re-entering everything.

Free re-files for rejected returns

IRS may reject your returns for non-compliance issues. However, that's not the end of the story. You can still re-file the rejected returns after correcting the issues raised by the IRS. Our tax support team will provide the necessary insights, tools, resources, and assistance to help you comply and re-file your rejected returns at no additional cost.

Instant 2290 eFiling Support-

Designed with user experience in mind to offer 2290 e-File Service, EZ2290's AI Assist guides individuals and tax professionals through precise information to e-file their 2290 forms and get the stamped 2290 Schedule 1 proof. Additionally, the assistance also extends to providing information on IRS publications and tax codes, along with source references that are listed along with answers. Users can choose to switch to live customer success representatives for more complex queries and personalized help within the same chat window.

Bulk Upload Option-

Designed specifically for large fleet operators , this feature allows users to upload all the vehicle data in an excel sheet. The details then get populated on the forms, saving 'n' number of busy hours and minimizing the chances of manual errors.

IFTA Truck Mileage Calculator-

Managing the IFTA fuel tax reporting process can be complex and time-consuming, leaving room for possible errors. The EZ2290 IFTA Calculator automates the calculation of fuel taxes owed to each jurisdiction, saving you time and ensuring compliance.

Accurate tax calculation-

The Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) is a federal tax on vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more driven on public highways in the US. The tax is calculated based on vehicle weight and miles driven and is due annually by the last day of the month following the tax period, which runs from July 1st to June 30th. Know your HVUT amount instantly with the EZ2290 Tax Calculator and ensure accurate and compliant tax calculations.

2290 Amendments-

If the taxable gross weight of your vehicle has increased, your vehicle has exceeded its Mileage Use Limit, or you reported an incorrect VIN in your previous files, you need to e-file Form 2290 Amendment. EZ2290 allows both existing and new users to easily register on the platform and file 2290 Amendment online.

Bank-Grade Security-

EZ2290 is secured with a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard, which facilitates secure gateway processing and e-file transmissions. This means all your vehicle information, e-files, business details, and other information is encrypted, and no one can access the data.

In the event of your vehicle being stolen, sold, or destroyed during a tax period, you can claim a tax refund on the vehicle. EZ2290 lets you e-file Form 8849 in less than 10 minutes & claim a tax refund on your vehicle.

As a trucking business owner or fleet-operator, your focus should be on your essential role in keeping operations running smoothly, rather than being burdened by concerns about 2290 reporting. EZ2290 takes that extra step to give its users top-notch service. So, pre-file Form 2290 with EZ2290 and avoid the last-minute rush.

About EZ2290:

EZ2290 is an IRS-approved digital filing platform for truckers, trucking companies, and fleet owners. Users can electronically file thousands of 2290 forms with a user-friendly interface quickly and easily. EZ2290 offers features such as an automatic 2290 tax calculator based on vehicle weight and mileage, Free VIN corrections, bulk uploading for multiple vehicles, and bank-grade security measures to protect personal and financial information. The platform also provides penalty-prevention features such as automatic filing deadline reminders to avoid costly penalties. Trusted by thousands of truckers, Ez2290 simplifies the 2290 filing process and offers exceptional customer support through phone and chat.

About Zenwork Inc:

Zenwork Inc. is the parent company of Tax1099, backed by Spectrum Equity. Zenwork Inc. is a prominent digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology company that aims to provide automated, accurate, and secure solutions for filing tax forms in the United States. With 10+ years of experience in the tax filing industry, Zenwork Inc. has been helping over 150,000 businesses and over 30,000 CPA firms simplify and streamline the compliance process. Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com , www.compliancely.com and www.ez2290.com .

Contact:

Ed Pratt

Zenwork, Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pre-file-irs-form-2290-for-2025-now-live-on-ez2290-1024702