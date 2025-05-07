SkinShop.ie Takes Ireland by Storm as the Ultimate Destination for Korean Beauty and Skincare

From TikTok to Your Doorstep: Discover the Most Coveted K-Beauty Brands Blowing Up in Ireland

DUBLIN, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinShop.ie, the brainchild of Irish sisters Emma and Anna Gunning, has rapidly become Ireland's largest stockist of Korean beauty and skincare products. Established in 2017, this Irish-owned online destination has evolved into the go-to platform for beauty lovers seeking the most effective and innovative K-Beauty formulas. With accessible pricing and an expert-led edit, SkinShop.ie brings the best of Korean skincare to Irish shelves - thoughtfully selected and trusted to perform.

Among the first to introduce Korean skincare to the Irish market, SkinShop.ie recognised the potential of K-Beauty long before it became a viral phenomenon. Having built an extensive offering over the past two years, the brand now boasts the largest selection of Korean skincare in Ireland - stocking some of the most sought-after names in the industry, including Medicube, Skin1004, Anua, Beauty of Joseon, Biodance, HaruHaru Wonder and Dr. Althea - with more exciting brand launches on the horizon.

Earlier this year, Managing Director Emma Gunning and Buyer Emma Gibson attended Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the world's leading beauty trade show, to meet directly with their key K-Beauty partners and explore the next wave of skincare innovation for SkinShop. This annual industry event brings together the most influential brands and trendsetters in global beauty - and SkinShop.ie was there to stay ahead of what's coming next.

"We're constantly searching for what's next in skincare," said Emma Gunning. "Being at Cosmoprof gave us the chance to build even closer relationships with our K-Beauty brands, discover up-and-coming innovations and ensure we're bringing back the best of what's happening globally - right to our customers' doorsteps."

Korean skincare has moved from cult status to global must-have, and Ireland is fully embracing the shift. With its focus on skin health, gentle yet powerful formulations and ingredient innovation, K-Beauty continues to win fans across every skin type and age group. Brands like Medicube, Beauty of Joseon and Biodance are leading the charge - with millions of views on TikTok and glowing reviews to match.

"Every brand we bring in has to earn its place - I test everything myself," said Emma Gibson, Beauty Buyer at SkinShop.ie. "Customers today are incredibly informed. They want skincare that's effective, ingredient-conscious and thoughtfully formulated. K-Beauty delivers all of that - with results you can actually see."

In addition to its expansive K-Beauty collection, SkinShop.ie is also home to some of the most respected skincare brands in the world. From SkinCeuticals, IMAGE Skincare and Obagi, to Medik8 and the newly added Omnilux LED Masks, the site offers a carefully curated edit for every skin concern and goal - whether you're looking for innovative Korean formulas or trusted clinical results.

