Zonia: New Docuseries Tackles Youth Mental Health - with Hope and Real Answers

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / As mental health challenges among children rise to alarming levels, a leading health and wellness video platform, Zonia, steps up with an eye-opening new docuseries. Premiering for free on May 12, 2025, Young & Thriving, is the first-ever docuseries dedicated entirely to the wellbeing of kids and adolescents. Featuring insights from 43 functional medicine doctors and mental health experts, the series embarks on a mission to decode children's mental health issues and find actionable solutions.

Across 10 powerful episodes, Young & Thriving takes viewers on a deep dive into the various root causes of anxiety, depression, ADHD, tics, sensory issues, as well as neurodevelopmental challenges, like autism, affecting millions of children worldwide. Through the expertise of renowned experts and inspiring true stories of transformation, the series offers new perspective for parents and caregivers who seek more than just symptom management through medication. Each episode uncovers novel treatment modalities, revolutionary parenting techniques, and science-backed ways to nurture children's mental resilience and support optimal brain health.

"We see 20% of kids on psychiatric medication for depression, we see 1 in 10 kids on ADD medication. This is something that has never been in the history of humanity," says Dr. Mark Hyman, a functional medicine pioneer and one of the featured experts. "The question is why." The statistics are sobering: according to the CDC, 40% of U.S. teenagers experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in 2023-but countless others could be struggling in silence. Zonia's groundbreaking docuseries aims to empower families with the tools they need to take charge of their wellbeing. By providing actionable resources, the series helps parents identify signs of mental distress and create an individualized protocol for each child.

The global screening of Young & Thriving begins on May 12, 2025, exclusively on the Zonia platform, allowing families worldwide the opportunity to access life-changing insights-entirely free. Each episode tackles a new piece of the mental health puzzle-from stress and nutrition to gut health, technology addiction, toxins, and beyond. Viewers will leave equipped with an actionable step-by-step plan to support their children's wellbeing. The series features insights from some of the most influential voices in health and wellness, including Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Dr. Elisa Song, Dr. Tom O'Bryan, and other experts who have devoted their lives to stem the tide and help families thrive.

"We need to become our own health advocates, stop normalizing symptoms, and look deeper for answers," said Stefan Apostolov, the founder of Zonia and producer of the docuseries. As more parents and families struggle to navigate their kids' problems and symptoms, the docuseries aims to shift the narrative. Young & Thriving is here to change the status quo-and prove that every child has the potential to thrive, no matter the obstacles they may face.

