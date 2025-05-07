John Galt Solutions' Customer JRV Ensures Availability of 1.5 Million Products Amid Significant Headwinds

Leading Industrial and Commercial Distributor Shares its Transformative Supply Chain Journey

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, invites attendees of the 2025 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, Spain, to the session, "JRV - Ensuring Availability of 1.5 Million Products". This live presentation on May 19th will feature Mathieu Theriault, Director of Supply Chain at JRV, a leading industrial and commercial distributor in Canada, and a John Galt Solutions customer.

In an era where supply chain disruptions can have multimillion-euro consequences, JRV stands out for its ability to deliver more than 1.5 million products with exceptional speed and reliability. They must. A single delayed delivery can cost a JRV customer up to €4 million per hour due to downtime - underscoring the critical need for a resilient, agile supply chain.

During this session, Mathieu will share how JRV's "Digital Shift Initiative" has transformed its supply chain operations to meet high service expectations while balancing financial pressures.

Attendees will gain firsthand insights into the strategies, technologies, and organizational changes that enable JRV to drive operational efficiency and support scalable growth.

This must-attend session will deliver practical takeaways on how to build supply chain resilience, enhance service levels, and adapt to fast-changing market demands in an ever-evolving business environment.

Session at a Glance?

Title: JRV - Ensuring Availability of 1.5 Million Products

Speakers:?Mathieu Theriault, Director of Supply Chain at JRV

When:?Monday, 19 May at 3:15pm

Where:?Room 117, Level P1, International Barcelona Convention Center ?

