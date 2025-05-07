Anzeige
Winmo LLC: Winmo Unveils Influencer Insights, Powering Smarter Sponsorship and Agency Strategies

Finanznachrichten News

Brand-agency database adds Influencer relationships, empowering users to tap into influencer marketing budgets projected to exceed $10B in 2025

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Winmo, the leading sales intelligence platform for advertising and marketing professionals, today announced the launch of Influencer Insights, a groundbreaking new feature within its recently introduced Sponsorship Hub. Unveiled this morning at Mirren Live, Influencer Insights is designed to equip agencies and brands with a first-mover advantage in the booming world of creator-led marketing, providing unprecedented visibility into influencer-brand partnerships across industries.

Winmo's Influencer Insights

Winmo's Influencer Insights
Winmo Launches Influencer Insights to Power Smarter Sponsorship Strategies

Influencer Insights is the only data source to address a critical market need: helping new business professionals and agencies identify which brands are currently investing in influencer strategies and the specific creators they are activating - before competitors can.

"We've always believed that actionable, forward-looking intelligence drives the best outcomes for our clients," said Dave Currie, CEO of Winmo. "Influencer Insights is another step in Winmo's ongoing evolution - delivering not just more data, but smarter data that makes a real business impact. In today's market, being early to a brand's sponsorship or creator strategy can make all the difference. No other platform in our industry is delivering this kind of access."

Phase One launch of Influencer Insights includes:

  • Tracking of 265+ brands partnering with major influencers across consumer categories.

  • 239 unique influencers mapped to active brand partnerships.

  • Detailed views into partnerships with mega-, macro-, and micro-influencers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

  • Exclusive insights on both agency-represented and independent creators.

  • Influencer focus areas include Health & Wellness, Gaming, Lifestyle, Entertainment, and more.

Influencer Insights is available now within the new Winmo Sponsorship Hub, part of Winmo's expanded modular pricing system, which includes Winmo Core, Media Insights, Outreach Accelerator, Intent Capture, and Sponsorship Hub.

Those interested in sampling the type of data included in this offering are invited to preview a list of 40+ brand-influencer marketing relationships, spanning Parenting, Beauty, and Health & Wellness Influencers working with brands like Nespresso, Lancome, Fabletics, and more.

About Winmo
Winmo is the premier sales intelligence platform for the advertising and marketing industry, helping sellers, agencies, and technology providers win more business faster. With verified decision-maker data, predictive sales triggers, and now influencer and sponsorship insights, Winmo gives business development professionals the edge they need to close deals with the brands investing today.

Press Contact:
Marilyn Mead Brutoco
Chief Marketing Officer, Winmo
marilynm@winmo.com
1-800-761-1265

Contact Information

Marilyn Mead
Chief Marketing Officer
marilynm@winmo.com
800-761-1265

.

SOURCE: Winmo LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/winmo-unveils-influencer-insights-powering-smarter-sponsorship-an-1024252

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
