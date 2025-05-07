Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
GameFi Is 'Dead'? Think Again - VAMEON Vampire Game Might Just Save It

Finanznachrichten News

Vameon, an emerging platform has announced immersive play-to-earn games and an integrated NFT trading platform, aiming to elevate the gaming experience by combining thrills, actions, and real monetary rewards.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / With the latest progress, Vameon unveils a new era of GameFi with its immersive play-to-earn games and integrated NFT trading platform. The platform's holistic approach aims to revolutionize the gaming experience by combining thrill, action, and real monetary rewards tailored for the GameFi community.

The new beginning of Vameon in GameFi helps to blend advanced gaming mechanics with the lucrative opportunities of decentralized finance. The platform intends to captivate gamers and crypto enthusiasts, reshaping the vibrant community where crypto enthusiasts can get entertainment and better returns at a time. The platform has all kinds of features that a gaming community needs and beyond. It's trends that once shook the market are now approached with a fair share of skepticism. A wave of loud launches, followed by equally rapid collapses, left many investors and players disillusioned.

Vameon focuses on what it takes to survive in the new GameFi era. The platform emphasized that its modern Web3 game project meets several critical criteria to achieve long-term success. The platform ensures its availability on major Web2 platforms, officially listed on the App Store and Google Play. With high-quality gameplay, the platform is designed to genuinely entertain the Web2 audience. The platform also focuses on functional Web2 monetization and classic revenue models independent of token speculation.

Through its seamless Web3 integration, Vameon makes Web3 elements optional and non-intrusive, promoting sustainable Play-to-Earn mechanics and balanced earning without devaluing tokens. For in-game token utility, its real reasons to spend and earn tokens inside the ecosystem. Through implying financial reinforcement, Web2 revenue partially stabilizes Play-to-Earn economies.

Vameon building such a project requires significant resources, time, and expertise. However, this approach ensures that tokenization is based on a real, working product rather than a mere attempt to attract easy investments. Among the newly emerging projects, some truly meet the above standards.

Furthermore, Vameon distributed the rewards monthly to players who reach the "Count Dracula" level and hold an NFT Earn token. Interestingly, the $VON token often experiences price surges during payout days - a strong sign of well-designed economic pressure.

About Vameon:

Vameon, a top-tier game studio established in the heart of Dubai, UAE. It's not just a game, it's a revolution for game lovers. The platform's diverse and expanding international team boasts over 30 seasoned specialists and developers, each dedicated to redefining the gaming experience. The platform has a mission that goes beyond entertainment. Vameon aims to foster the mass adoption of crypto technologies within the gaming industry, enabling every player to truly own their game account, characters, and their hard-earned achievements.

info@vameon.com

https://vameon.com/

SOURCE: Vameon



