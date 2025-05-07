QKS Group: ICT Adoption in Retail Sector Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 10.3% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 10.3% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Investment in Digital Commerce, Customer Experience, and Data-Driven Operations

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the expanding role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Retail industry, forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% through 2030. This focused analysis provides strategic insights for technology vendors supporting retail's evolution into a connected, omnichannel, and experience-driven industry.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Retail

Retailers worldwide are undergoing a massive technology transformation to meet the expectations of digitally empowered consumers. ICT domains - such as CX & MarTech, Commerce Platforms, Analytics & AI, Communication & Collaboration, Supply Chain Management, and Cloud & Application Development - are being rapidly adopted to enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, enable hyper-personalization, and ensure inventory agility across physical and digital channels. From ecommerce platforms and POS modernization to AI-based product recommendations and predictive supply chains, ICT adoption is now a strategic imperative for retail success.

According to Umang Thakur, Vice President - Research & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "Retailers are no longer just sellers - they are digital ecosystems. ICT solutions are enabling seamless omnichannel journeys, real-time personalization, and operational efficiency. Vendors that deliver scalable, intelligent, and integrated technologies will define the next generation of retail growth."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Retail industry and specific regions are reshaping operations, including digital commerce growth patterns, ecosystem maturity, and regional innovation hubs.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors active in the retail space, highlighting strategic focus, product integration, and market presence across key geographies.

Industry Adoption Trends: Detailed coverage of how retail brands are adopting technologies across store operations, online engagement, logistics, and customer service, and what's driving investment decisions.

Detailed coverage of how retail brands are adopting technologies across store operations, online engagement, logistics, and customer service, and what's driving investment decisions. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How artificial intelligence, data platforms, and cloud-native commerce engines are transforming retail operations, enabling dynamic pricing, inventory forecasting, customer targeting, and loyalty innovation.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors enabling digital transformation in the Retail industry, including Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, IBM, Infosys, Zebra Technologies, Manhattan Associates, Sprinklr, Algolia, BigCommerce, Sitecore, Snowflake, Zoho, and Medallia.

Why This Matters for Retail Sector Vendors?

For business leaders shaping the future of retail, these insights offer a critical lens into how ICT is redefining consumer engagement, fulfillment models, and operational intelligence. As the industry shifts toward seamless omnichannel ecosystems, ICT vendors must provide platforms that support agile merchandising, real-time analytics, last-mile efficiency, and immersive digital experiences. Long-term value will be driven by innovation, scalability, and the ability to personalize at scale across regions.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Retail industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Retail industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Retail industry

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Retail industry

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

