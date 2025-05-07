Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRTA | ISIN: GB00BFZ4N465 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IY
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 15:29
8,350 Euro
+0,60 % +0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5009,05017:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC8,350+0,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.