Corticosteroid API Market Poised for a 6% CAGR Growth Through 2031: What You Need to Know | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corticosteroid API Market is Segmented by Type (Prednisone Series, Dexamethasone Series, Betamethasone Series, Hydrocortisone Series), by Application (Injectable Drugs, Oral Drugs, Topical Drugs, Inhaled Drugs).

The Global Market for Corticosteroid API was valued at USD 2593 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3864 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Corticosteroid API Market:

The corticosteroid API market forms a critical backbone for the production of anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive drugs used globally across a range of therapeutic areas. Its sustained growth is fueled by increasing chronic disease prevalence, expanding healthcare access, and the widespread use of corticosteroids in both human and veterinary medicine. API manufacturers are focusing on quality enhancement, scalability, and regulatory compliance to meet global demands. Strategic partnerships, outsourcing, and investments in emerging economies further strengthen market growth. As corticosteroids remain essential in managing inflammation and immune-related conditions, the API market is poised to maintain its upward trajectory and relevance in modern pharmacotherapy.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CORTICOSTEROID API MARKET:

The Hydrocortisone series plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the corticosteroid API market due to its extensive therapeutic applications and broad acceptance in clinical practice. Hydrocortisone APIs are widely used in treating inflammatory conditions, allergic reactions, skin disorders, and adrenal insufficiency. Their availability in both topical and systemic formulations allows flexible treatment options across various healthcare settings. Moreover, the high prescription rate and over-the-counter availability of hydrocortisone-based products enhance their market penetration. Pharmaceutical manufacturers focus on improving production efficiency and purity levels of hydrocortisone APIs to meet regulatory standards. This consistent demand, combined with continuous product development and healthcare awareness, contributes significantly to the expansion of the corticosteroid API market globally.

The Dexamethasone series contributes significantly to the growth of the corticosteroid API market due to its powerful anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive properties. Dexamethasone APIs are integral in treating conditions such as asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, severe allergies, and certain types of cancers. Their inclusion in COVID-19 treatment protocols has further elevated their importance and demand. Due to their potency, even low doses provide effective outcomes, making them a preferred choice for physicians in managing acute and chronic conditions. Manufacturers have increased production to meet growing clinical needs, particularly in developing nations where access to affordable treatment is crucial. This rising application across therapeutic areas propels the dexamethasone series as a key segment in the corticosteroid API market.

Topical drugs are a major growth driver for the corticosteroid API market as they offer localized treatment with minimal systemic side effects, which is appealing to both physicians and patients. These formulations are widely used to treat skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis, where corticosteroids provide rapid relief from inflammation and itching. The demand for dermatological products has surged globally, fueled by rising skin disease prevalence and increasing consumer awareness about skincare. Moreover, the convenience and affordability of over-the-counter topical corticosteroid products contribute to their widespread use. This consistent demand for topical applications drives API manufacturers to scale production and innovate delivery systems, supporting overall market expansion.

The growing incidence of chronic inflammatory diseases such as asthma, arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease significantly drives demand for corticosteroid APIs. These conditions require long-term management strategies, where corticosteroids are often central to treatment protocols. With increasing urbanization, pollution, and lifestyle-related triggers contributing to inflammation-related illnesses, the demand for effective and fast-acting anti-inflammatory medications has intensified. Corticosteroid APIs form the basis of numerous oral, injectable, and inhalable formulations used in chronic care. As healthcare providers prioritize symptom control and patient quality of life, the consistent need for corticosteroid-based treatments fuels steady growth in API production and global market consumption.

Corticosteroids are increasingly used as adjunct therapies in oncology and immunotherapy, helping manage side effects of cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Their role in reducing inflammation, nausea, and hypersensitivity reactions enhances patient tolerance to aggressive therapies. With the global burden of cancer rising and oncological treatments becoming more personalized and complex, corticosteroid APIs are in high demand. Pharmaceutical companies are integrating corticosteroids into multi-drug regimens, particularly in hematological cancers. This evolving role in advanced treatment strategies drives API manufacturers to enhance production scalability and reliability, further expanding the corticosteroid API market across therapeutic frontiers.

The aging global population is a critical factor contributing to the growth of the corticosteroid API market. Older adults are more susceptible to chronic conditions such as arthritis, respiratory diseases, and autoimmune disorders, which require corticosteroid-based management. Additionally, age-related degenerative diseases often involve inflammation and pain, increasing the demand for steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. As life expectancy rises and elderly healthcare needs become more complex, the role of corticosteroids in improving quality of life and functional independence becomes prominent. This demographic shift ensures a sustained and growing demand for corticosteroid APIs, prompting manufacturers to expand their capabilities to serve the aging population effectively.

The growing emphasis on generic drug production, particularly in cost-sensitive markets, is a strong driver of the corticosteroid API market. As patents for branded corticosteroid medications expire, generic manufacturers are entering the space with cost-effective alternatives, boosting demand for bulk APIs. Governments and health agencies support the use of generics to reduce treatment costs, further incentivizing API production. This environment creates opportunities for API suppliers to meet volume-based contracts while adhering to stringent quality standards. The push for generic corticosteroid formulations across therapeutic areas is thus accelerating API output, reinforcing the growth trajectory of the corticosteroid API sector.

CORTICOSTEROID API MARKET SHARE

The corticosteroid API market exhibits strong regional dynamics, with North America and Europe maintaining leading positions due to advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, high chronic disease prevalence, and robust regulatory frameworks. In Asia-Pacific, the market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing generic drug production, and a growing patient population. Countries such as India and China are major contributors due to their cost-effective manufacturing capabilities and export-oriented production models.

Key Companies:

EUROAPI

Cipla Ltd

Pfizer CentreOne

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hovione

Axplora

Steroid Spa

Avik Pharmaceutical

Anuh Pharma

Symbiotec Pharmalab

Sun Pharmaceutical

Wellona Pharma

Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical

Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical

Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutica Group

Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical

Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical

Shandong Taihua Biotech

Saituo Biological Technology

Zhejiang Xianju Junye Pharmaceutical

