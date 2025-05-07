Companion Diagnostics Market Set to Surpass USD 12 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 13.2% - Discover Key Insights Now! Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Diagnostics Market is Segmented by Type (Immunohistochemistry, Molecular Diagnosis), by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Virology).

The Companion Diagnostics Market was estimated to be worth USD 5106 Million in 2024 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12030 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-27J1624/Global_Companion_Diagnostic_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Companion Diagnostics Market:

The companion diagnostics market is a vital segment of precision healthcare, offering tailored treatment strategies based on individual patient profiles. It plays a crucial role in enhancing therapeutic efficacy, minimizing side effects, and streamlining drug development. The market is fueled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements, and collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. As healthcare systems globally shift towards more patient-specific approaches, companion diagnostics are becoming central to treatment decisions across various specialties. The continuous evolution of diagnostic platforms and increasing regulatory support ensure a dynamic and expanding market landscape.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-27J1624/global-companion-diagnostic

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) significantly contributes to the growth of the companion diagnostics market by enabling precise genomic profiling, which is critical for personalized medicine. Its high-throughput capability allows researchers and clinicians to simultaneously analyze multiple genes associated with specific diseases or treatment responses. This comprehensive genetic insight helps in identifying biomarkers that predict a patient's response to targeted therapies. NGS-based companion diagnostics are particularly vital in oncology, where treatment effectiveness varies greatly among individuals. Pharmaceutical companies increasingly collaborate with diagnostic developers to pair NGS-based tests with specific drugs, ensuring optimal patient outcomes. Moreover, NGS improves the speed and accuracy of diagnostics, thereby gaining regulatory approvals and encouraging wider adoption across healthcare systems globally.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a key driver in the companion diagnostics market due to its ability to rapidly and accurately detect genetic mutations and alterations linked to disease progression and drug efficacy. PCR is widely used in clinical laboratories because of its cost-effectiveness, speed, and reliability. Its high sensitivity allows early identification of actionable genetic targets, especially in cancers and infectious diseases, aiding clinicians in selecting the most effective therapies. As pharmaceutical companies aim to match treatments with specific genetic profiles, PCR-based companion diagnostics become essential tools for validating drug efficacy and safety. The continuous development of real-time and digital PCR technologies enhances diagnostic accuracy, further boosting demand in both research and clinical settings.

Pharmaceutical companies are major contributors to the expansion of the companion diagnostics market by integrating diagnostics into drug development pipelines. These companies increasingly rely on companion diagnostics to stratify patients during clinical trials, enhancing treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects. This targeted approach not only increases the likelihood of regulatory approval but also improves patient outcomes and market adoption of new drugs. Collaborations between pharma and diagnostic firms are rising, aimed at co-developing tests that are approved simultaneously with therapeutic drugs. As personalized medicine becomes central to treatment protocols, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in companion diagnostics to support precision therapies, especially in oncology, immunology, and rare diseases, thereby propelling overall market growth.

The increasing global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune conditions is significantly driving the companion diagnostics market. These diseases often require personalized treatment strategies due to patient-specific variations in drug response. Companion diagnostics help in identifying genetic markers that indicate the effectiveness of a particular therapy, thereby improving treatment outcomes. As the prevalence of these conditions rises, the demand for tests that can match patients with appropriate therapies is also increasing. This drives investment in research and the adoption of advanced diagnostic platforms across hospitals and laboratories, thus fueling the overall market growth.

The shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to individualized treatment is a major factor boosting the companion diagnostics market. Personalized medicine relies heavily on identifying genetic, proteomic, or metabolic markers to determine the most effective treatment for each patient. Companion diagnostics are essential tools in this model, guiding therapy decisions and ensuring optimal drug efficacy. Regulatory agencies also support this approach, as it reduces trial-and-error prescribing and improves safety profiles. As healthcare systems and payers increasingly recognize the long-term cost-effectiveness of personalized therapies, the integration of companion diagnostics into clinical workflows is expanding, promoting sustained market growth.

The development of targeted therapies by pharmaceutical companies is directly boosting the need for companion diagnostics. These therapies are designed to interact with specific molecular targets, making diagnostic tools essential for identifying suitable patients. Without these tests, the effectiveness of targeted drugs cannot be maximized. As oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases witness a surge in targeted drug development, the parallel growth of companion diagnostics becomes inevitable. The success of targeted treatments often hinges on early and accurate diagnosis, positioning companion diagnostics as integral to drug launch strategies and long-term treatment management.

Patients today are more informed and involved in treatment decisions, leading to increased demand for precision-based therapies supported by diagnostic insights. Companion diagnostics empower patients by providing a clear understanding of their genetic profiles and the likelihood of success with specific treatments. This transparency improves trust and compliance, leading to better outcomes. Educational campaigns and digital health platforms have played a key role in disseminating information about personalized therapies. As more patients seek tailored treatments over generic protocols, the role of companion diagnostics becomes more prominent, encouraging further innovation and market growth.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-27J1624&lic=single-user

COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SHARE:

The companion diagnostics market shows strong regional variations, with North America leading due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high R&D investments, and early adoption of precision medicine.

Europe follows closely, supported by favorable regulatory frameworks and increasing collaborations between pharma and diagnostic firms.

In Asia-Pacific, the market is rapidly growing due to rising awareness, expanding healthcare facilities, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in demand for genetic testing and cancer diagnostics.

Key Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Illumina Inc

Myriad Genetics

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche Holdings

Merck

Agendia

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-27J1624/Global_Companion_Diagnostic

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Immune in Vitro Diagnostics market was valued at USD 23380 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 37310 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market was estimated to be worth USD 4101 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8392.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Digital Companion Diagnostics Market

- Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Development Services Market

- Pharmacogenomics Technology & Theranostics & Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market was estimated to be worth USD 9591.9 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 24730 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Companion Diagnostics Devices Market

- Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 5449.1 Million in 2024 to USD 9239.7 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.

- Veterinary Health Diagnostics Market was estimated to be worth USD 3152 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4655.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market

- Companion Animal Diagnosis Market was estimated to be worth USD 2436 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4256.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Companion Animal Diagnostics Imaging Market was estimated to be worth USD 2660 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4367.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/companion-diagnostics-market-set-to-surpass-usd-12-billion-by-2031-with-a-cagr-of-13-2--discover-key-insights-now-valuates-reports-302448709.html