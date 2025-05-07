Datatec previously issued a trading update for FY25 confirming that both Westcon and Logicalis International continued to deliver excellent financial performances in H225, and despite generating lower gross profits year-on-year in FY25, Logicalis Latin America delivered an overall increase in financial performance. Management has now confirmed the ranges it expects to report for EPS, with underlying EPS of 30.0-31.0 cents ahead of our 27.9 cents forecast. We maintain our forecasts pending results on 27 May.

