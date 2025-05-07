Single Cell Analysis Market worth US$7.56 billion by 2030 with 14.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Single Cell Analysis Market , valued at US$3.55 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 14.7%, reaching US$3.81 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$7.56 billion by 2030. Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer and immunological disorders, technological developments in single-cell analysis products, the growing focus on the advancement of stem cell research, and the increasing focus on the biotechnology sector. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products may hamper the growth of the market.

By Based on product, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents, assay kits, beads, microplates, and other consumables. The instruments segment is further segmented into next-generation sequencing, microscopy, flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectrometry, and other instruments. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality reagents to ensure reliable and reproducible results. Additionally, the growing focus on the development of advanced cellular therapies is anticipated to promote segmental growth.

By end users, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centres. The academic & research laboratories segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on developing cell-based therapeutics, driven by the rising incidence of cancer, is anticipated to propel growth in this segment. Moreover, the surge in investments and funding for life science research has led to a greater adoption of advanced technologies, such as single-cell analysis, further enhancing the segment's growth in the market.

By geography, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth in the single-cell analysis market owing to the increasing focus on the development of cell-based therapies, high government investments & funding for R&D, and the booming healthcare sector. In addition, the emphasis on modernizing healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for research and clinical applications are expected to drive the growth of single-cell analysis in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players in the single-cell analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 10x Genomics (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Standard BioTools (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Cytek Biosciences (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), bioMérieux (France), Revvity (US), Bio-Techne (US), PacBio (US), Bruker (US), Promega Corporation (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (UK), The Menarini Group (Italy), Singleron Biotechnologies (Germany), BICO (Sweden), Fluent BioSciences (US), RareCyte, Inc. (US), Cell Microsystems (US), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), Creative Biolabs (US), Sphere Bio (UK), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.

BD (US):

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) develops, manufactures, and distributes medical instruments and reagents. The company's products are used in various applications, including biosciences, diabetes care, respiratory disorder management, and diagnostic and analytical applications. BD operates in over 50 countries across Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company is also committed to developing innovative products. For example, in February 2023, BD launched a new instrument for single-cell multiomics analysis, which allows scientists to conduct high-throughput studies without compromising sample integrity. This advancement has the potential to accelerate discovery across a wide range of fields, including immunology, genetic disease research, cancer, and chronic disease research.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (US):

Thermo Fisher is a leading company in science and technology, specializing in manufacturing high-end analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, and services for scientific research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. The company operates in over 180 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Thermo Fisher forms strategic alliances to strengthen its global presence, including collaborations and partnerships.

In November 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with CELLENION to develop workflows for single-cell, mass spectrometry-based proteomics analyses. This partnership aims to combine CELLENION's CellenOne single-cell isolation system and ProteoChip consumables with Thermo Fisher's TMT multiplexing technologies and Orbitrap mass spectrometers. Together, they will create workflows for single-cell isolation and automate sample preparation for mass spectrometry-based proteomics analysis at the single-cell level.

DANAHER CORPORATION (US):

Danaher Corporation is a leading innovator in life sciences and diagnostics, offering a wide range of products and services for medical, industrial, and commercial applications. The company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Moreover, Danaher Corporation focuses on strategic alliances to enhance its global reach. In October 2023, Danaher Corporation partnered with 10X Genomics to expand automation solutions for single-cell assay workflows through its Beckman Colter Life Sciences division.

