MangoApps Supercharges Its Unified Employee Hub With Major Enhancements to AI, Communication, and Frontline Enablement

The new release delivers smarter AI Assistants, more personalized communication, and enhancements to its mobile-first frontline experience - all in one unified platform.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / MangoApps, the only all-in-one AI-powered hub for employees, today announced the general availability of its 19.0 release, introducing powerful new capabilities across AI, communications, and frontline operations. Designed to eliminate the digital divide in the workplace, this release reinforces MangoApps' mission to deliver a seamless, intelligent experience for every worker - whether behind a desk or on the frontlines.

The MangoApps 19.0 release includes major enhancements across three critical areas:

Building on a Strong Foundation: Smarter, Safer AI Assistants

MangoApps AI Studio continues to evolve as the most flexible and secure way to build AI Assistants directly into enterprise workflows. In the 19.0 release, MangoApps extended support for embedded custom Assistants, expanded integration with external knowledge sources and strengthened permission-aware responses - further simplifying how organizations deploy and govern AI at scale. Assistants can now combine multiple data sources, leverage visual Tracker content and deliver richer answers, all while maintaining centralized security and compliance oversight.

Smarter, Sharper Communication: Enhancements That Drive Engagement and Clarity

The 19.0 release bolstered MangoApps' communication and content capabilities with thoughtful enhancements to personalization, targeting, and measurement. Updates include more granular post segmentation, improved feed configuration, deeper newsletter insights and custom push notifications - giving communicators greater precision without added complexity. These refinements help organizations connect the right employees with the right content at the right time to boost clarity, reduce noise and make communication more effective at scale.

Stronger Frontline Teams: Building Smarter Tools on a Mobile-First Foundation

MangoApps continues to expand its frontline capabilities with targeted refinements to the employee app experience, task and shift workflows, and in-the-moment access to procedures. The 19.0 release introduced faster mobile navigation, smarter alerts, richer task and schedule management, and expanded support for visual guidance - all designed to help frontline teams stay productive, informed and aligned. These updates deepen the mobile-first foundation MangoApps is known for, making it easier to support every worker, no matter where they are.

"The real power of this release is in how naturally it fits into daily work," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "We've taken big leaps forward in making AI, communication and mobile access smarter and more intuitive - so employees can focus less on searching and switching, and more on doing."

Organizations looking to transform the way they connect and empower employees can contact MangoApps for a personalized demo.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the all-in-one AI-powered Employee Hub that combines communication, collaboration, training, and knowledge-sharing in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all your employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com .

