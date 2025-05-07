Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - John McKenzie Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, joined by representatives from BMO, Tethys, Altas Options, Alithya, Broadridge, CSTA Canada, and Desjardins, to celebrate the 21st Annual TMX Equities Trading Conference and open the market.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xijyVNa93gI

The 21st annual TMX Equities Trading Conference is a full day event providing an ideal opportunity for the Canadian investment community to discuss current issues and trends.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange