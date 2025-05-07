Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Red Cloud Securities Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Hoffman as Commodity Strategist. He brings over 30 years of leadership in the commodities sector, significantly enhancing the depth and breadth of expertise of our research team.

Hoffman has been the head of global battery value chains for the past 8 years for McKinsey. He looks at the entirety of the battery value chain, from mining, refining, cell components, new cell technology and recycling. He has conducted more than 100 due diligences on a host of battery companies up and down the value chain and worked on strategic vision.

Prior to joining McKinsey in 2017, Hoffman had 25 years of investing experience including being a Director of Metals & Mining Research and Portfolio Manager.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ken Hoffman to our team. Ken's depth of expertise across the global battery value chain and his decades of experience in commodities and strategic advisory bring tremendous value to our organization," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "His insights will be instrumental as we continue to deepen our focus on energy transition and critical minerals."

David A. Talbot, Managing Director and Head of Research, remarked, "His addition significantly strengthens our research capabilities at a time when understanding the nuances of the energy transition and precious metals space is more critical than ever. We look forward to leveraging his insights to generate even more actionable ideas for our clients across the wide range of commodities. We welcome him to the team."

Hoffman adds to the strength of the research departments growth within the last year, as Ron Stewart has joined as Managing Director, Equity Research.

These recent appointments underscore Red Cloud Securities' continued commitment to delivering top-tier research and advisory services that address the evolving demands of the mining sector. As the team expands its depth and expertise, the firm further strengthens its position as a trusted partner to mining companies and investors around the world.

For access to our industry research, please visit www.redcloudresearch.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer specializing in delivering comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing solutions to the junior resource sector. Founded by experienced capital markets professionals with a deep understanding of the junior mining industry, the company is committed to providing exceptional services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251121

SOURCE: Red Cloud Securities