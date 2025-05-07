ODIOT HOLDING: Calling of a Shareholders Joint General Meeting To be held on May 22, 2025

Calling of a Shareholders Joint General Meeting

To be held on May 22, 2025

Paris, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.

ODIOT Holding (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces its joint general meeting to approve the 2024 accounts.

The shareholders of ODIOT HOLDING are invited to participate in the joint general meeting to be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at the Cercle France-Amériques, Hôtel Le Marois 9-11, avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt - 75008 Paris.

A notice of shareholders' meeting at the joint general meeting on Thursday, May 22, 2025 was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. This notice can be viewed on the ODIOT HOLDING website https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

The preparatory documents for this general meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th and 19th centuries. Royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, with unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, savings, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

