Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 16:58 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lucinity and Creditinfo Partner to Integrate PEP Screening Seamlessly into AI Workflows

Finanznachrichten News

REYKJAVIK, Iceland , May 07, 2025, a global leader in AI-driven compliance software, has partnered with Creditinfo, a trusted and leading provider of credit and risk intelligence solutions, to integrate access to localized Know Your Customer (KYC) data from Creditinfo directly into Lucinity's end-to-end compliance platform. This strategic partnership enables financial institutions to automate KYC checks-including PEP screening, watchlist monitoring, reliability assessments, and UBO insights-across onboarding, ongoing monitoring, and investigations, all within a single, intuitive interface.

Until now, many compliance teams have struggled with fragmented workflows when it comes to Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. They've had to rely on standalone systems, manually reconcile KYC data with their case investigations, and perform periodic re-checks without automation.

Lucinity and Creditinfo are solving these challenges by embedding high-quality, localized KYC data from Creditinfo-including PEP screening, watchlist monitoring, reliability assessments, and UBO information-into Lucinity's holistic Case Managementand Transaction Monitoringsystems, powered by AI. Within Lucinity's AI workflows, KYC data becomes an actionable input-automatically adjusting risk scores, triggering alerts, and adapting recommendations as new information becomes available.

Through the integration with Creditinfo's API, financial institutions can automate checks during onboarding, schedule periodic refreshes, and run on-demand lookups for counterparties. Key KYC indicators-such as PEP status-are also flagged directly in Case Managementand Customer 360, helping analysts make better-informed decisions without switching between systems.

Already offering real-time fraud detection through a partnership with Siftand real-time sanctions screening through Neteriumand Facctum, Lucinity continues to build a network of integrations that simplify compliance while strengthening effectiveness. By consolidating tools that were previously siloed, Lucinity helps financial institutions cut costs, reduce context-switching, and focus on high-value investigations.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, founder and CEO of Lucinity, shared his perspective: "We kept hearing the same story from our customers - they had great separate financial crime tools, but none of them were connected with each other. This integration with Creditinfo brings the data and workflow together so compliance teams can focus on analysis, not data gathering."

Creditinfo brings its strengths in reliable, frequently updated, and geographically relevant PEP data, with a special emphasis on regional accuracy in markets like Iceland with their proprietary Icelandic PEP database. This partnership reflects Creditinfo's growing role as an essential data provider in the global compliance ecosystem. Hrefna Ösp Sigfinnsdóttir, CEO of Creditinfo in Iceland, commented, "We believe compliance shouldn't be complicated. By partnering with Lucinity, we're putting the right data exactly where it's needed."

About Lucinity

??Lucinity is an AI software company for financial crime operations, designed to accelerate compliance teams. Lucinity enhances intelligence gathering, analysis, and decision-making, allowing institutions to streamline operations and reduce costs.

About Creditinfo

Creditinfo is a global provider of credit information and risk management services, helping financial institutions, businesses, and governments make data-driven decisions with confidence. Its proprietary PEP data service delivers accurate, regularly updated insights tailored to local markets.

Contact
celina@lucinity.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.