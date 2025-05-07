Anzeige
07.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Celebrates Nurses Week 2025

Finanznachrichten News

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. is thrilled to celebrate Nurses Week, May 6-12, with the theme 'YOU' at the center of it all. This special week is dedicated to recognizing the unwavering dedication, compassion and expertise that nurses bring to their patients and communities every day.

Travel Nurses, Inc. logo

Travel Nurses, Inc. logo
Nurses Week 2025

This year's celebration will feature social media posts highlighting extraordinary nurses, engaging video interviews and personalized gifts. Everything is designed to highlight the hard work and dedication of nurses across the nation. The gift options reflect each nurse's unique needs and preferences, allowing them to choose something meaningful while celebrating their individuality and contributions.

As a company founded by nurses, Travel Nurses, Inc. understands the challenges and triumphs that come with this calling. Their staff have firsthand experience of the long hours, the sacrifices and the deep emotional connections tied to the nursing profession. This perspective drives their mission to support and uplift nurses in every way possible.

"We look forward to Nurses Week each year, and it's one of our biggest celebrations at Travel Nurses, Inc.," said Cristina Duncan, BSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operations Officer at Travel Nurses, Inc. "This is the least we can do to celebrate all the amazing nurses we staff across the country."

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn (@travelnursesinc) to stay connected, share your stories and be part of the festivities.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Communications and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/travel-nurses-inc.-celebrates-nurses-week-2025-1021332

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
