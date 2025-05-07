Auditoria.AI Launches Agentic AI for Finance on ServiceNow to Deliver Autonomous Workflows and Transform Enterprise Finance

Agentic AI SmartBots from Auditoria.AI are now available for ServiceNow to deliver autonomous finance workflows and transform AP and AR operations.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Auditoria.AI, the leader in agentic AI for the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of domain-specific AI agents for finance operations on ServiceNow 's business transformation platform. This collaboration brings autonomous finance workflows to accounting and finance teams, streamlining manual processes in areas such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, and vendor engagement. Together, Auditoria and ServiceNow are helping organizations improve efficiency and deliver greater value across critical finance functions.

ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and partner program are critical in supporting the $275 billion forecasted market opportunity for the Now Platform® through 2026. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience in driving opportunities, opening new markets, and helping customers transform their business across the enterprise.

"At ServiceNow, we're focused on helping enterprises work faster and smarter, and our partnership with Auditoria.AI takes that to the next level," stated Alix Douglas, Group Vice President, Global Technology Partnerships. "By integrating Auditoria's AI SmartBots with our platform, we're empowering finance teams to automate tedious and manual accounting workflows, eliminate bottlenecks, and gain real-time insights - driving efficiency, cost savings, and stronger business outcomes."

As an Advanced Platform Build Partner, Auditoria.AI offers certified SmartBots - domain-specific AI agents that operate as autonomous ServiceNow users. These SmartBots manage and resolve finance-related tickets across accounts payable and receivable, whether submitted via email, portal, or phone. By interpreting requests and delivering ERP data directly within the ServiceNow interface, they streamline workflows and reduce manual effort for finance teams. A solution brief on the finance-focused solution is available here and in the ServiceNow Store later this year.

Working alongside the Now Platform, which automates manual accounts payable processes and frees teams from error-prone tasks, Auditoria's Agentic AI proactively contacts finance customers and vendors on behalf of finance team members, maintaining communication interactions within the ServiceNow platform. Auditoria's Agentic AI detects business intent, extracts data, queries the source of record, and updates ServiceNow tickets with accurate, complete replies-or flags for review when needed. From self-service portals to email-to-case and phone-driven manual entries, every incoming finance-related request is intelligently processed and resolved autonomously when possible.

"We are building the future of finance with agentic AI at the core - intelligent, autonomous systems that take action, not just deliver insights," said Rohit Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Auditoria.AI. "Our vision has always been to radically transform the office of the CFO with cutting-edge, enterprise-grade automation that is secure, scalable, and deeply integrated into the tools finance teams use every day. Our strategic partnership with ServiceNow is more than just an alliance - it's a fundamental part of how, together, we deliver value to the market. By combining our agentic AI capabilities with ServiceNow's scale, reach, and domain expertise, we're accelerating adoption and ensuring our customers transform their finance operations and redefine what's possible in finance and accounting automation."

KPMG's strategic investment and alliance partnership with Auditoria has the potential to reshape the corporate finance landscape across multiple platforms. Utilizing agentic AI, Auditoria's technology processes ERP data to help organizations achieve greater cash position visibility by automating and orchestrating business processes.

"Auditoria's agentic AI technology, together with ServiceNow's workflow capabilities, is revolutionizing how finance teams operate," said Gary Plotkin, Global ServiceNow Practice Leader and Technology Engineering Practice Leader, KPMG LLP. "Customers are now minimizing manual tasks and enabling faster, smarter decision-making. This collaboration elevates enterprise-wide transformation and delivers faster, smarter decision-making, creating unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and financial control for our clients."

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human-centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI Platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Auditoria.AI

Auditoria.AI is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. Auditoria's AI TeamMates are SmartBots that integrate with systems of record and email boxes to streamline collections and dunning, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, digitize documentation, and handle finance inquiries. By leveraging domain-specific language models built for finance, accounting, and procurement combined with multiple commercial and open-source LLMs, Auditoria's AI TeamMates leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and intelligent document processing to remove friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions in the Office of the CFO and providing real-time visibility into cash performance.

Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies, including Blackbaud, Bring IT, Brown & Brown, Secureworks, a Sophos Company, Denny's, Iowa State University, Freshworks, GameChange Solar, UserTesting, Global Excel Management, and more, use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

