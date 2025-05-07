Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to be Worth $525.23 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 9.8% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business process outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 525.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the increasing demand for outsourcing services across human resources, BFSI, and IT & telecommunication industries and the rising inclination of organizations to focus on their core competencies are anticipated to drive the business process outsourcing (BPO) market. Moreover, the evolution of next-generation services such as personalized consumer experience, smart self-service, and rising consumer demand for multi-channel communication is anticipated to create opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Over the last decade, the industry has experienced tremendous growth owing to benefits offered by business process outsourcing services, such as cost savings and increased flexibility. The global service industry has witnessed a dynamic shift with the advancement of the information and communication technology. Outsourcing business processes enables organizations to cut costs by shifting operations to nearshore or offshore locations, leveraging a low-cost and dynamic talent pool to meet business requirements. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based services, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation in the BPO sector is expected to favor market growth in the coming years. Online interactions, cross-channel campaigns, and omnichannel communications are expected to be pivotal in improving customer engagement processes.

The global business process outsourcing market continues to experience robust growth driven by several key factors. Technological advancements, particularly in automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, are revolutionizing BPO operations, enhancing efficiency, and enabling more sophisticated services. Companies are increasingly focusing on core competencies while outsourcing non-core functions to specialized BPO providers, driving demand for outsourcing services. Additionally, globalization and the expansion of businesses into new markets are fueling the need for scalable and cost-effective solutions, further propelling the market's growth. Moreover, emerging trends such as the gig economy and the rise of digital-first customer service are reshaping the BPO landscape, offering new opportunities for growth and innovation within the industry.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Report Highlights:

The finance & accounting segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 21.0% in 2024. The increasing utilization of outsourcing solutions within the finance and accounting sector drives the segment growth.

The onshore segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 45.0% in 2024. Onshore outsourcing offers cost reductions by leveraging regional wage disparities within a country.

The cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 52.0% in 2024. Cloud-based BPO eliminates the need for companies to invest in expensive hardware, software licenses, and IT infrastructure to manage BPO operations. Cloud providers handle these aspects, leading to significant cost savings.

The retail segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. With massive data sets and real-time data analysis, outsourcing offers businesses a deeper understanding of consumer expectations. With the aid of a data entry services provider, companies can focus on market trends, best-selling products, and tracking returns, among others, to make informed decisions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 11.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the advances in digital technologies, the increasing number of e-commerce platforms, and the rising preference for outsourcing non-core services across various industries, including telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and travel & hospitality.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global business process outsourcing market based on service type, outsourcing type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Business Process Outsourcing Market - Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource

KPO

Procurement & Supply Chain

Customer Services

Sales & Marketing

Logistics

Training and Development Outsourcing

Others

Business Process Outsourcing Market - Outsourcing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

Onshore

Nearshore

Offshore

Business Process Outsourcing Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Business Process Outsourcing Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Government & Defense

Others

Business Process Outsourcing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Singapore



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Accenture

Amdocs

Atos SE

Capgemini

Capita plc

CBRE

Cognizant

Concentrix Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Sodexo

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Teleperformance

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Wipro

