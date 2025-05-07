NAV Fund Services Achieves Key Digital Assets Growth Milestone, Maintaining Market Leader Position

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / NAV Fund Services, a leading provider of fund administration services to alternative asset fund managers, has reached a key Assets Under Administration (AUA) growth milestone for digital assets funds, with $45+ billion in assets under administration. Partnering with 1,000+ global digital assets funds, NAV ranks as the industry's largest digital asset fund administrator across several metrics.

"Our expertise and proprietary purpose-built technology have established us as the leader in the digital asset administration space since its earliest days," said NAV Senior Vice President Rajat Jain. "NAV's digital asset services combine 30+ years of industry reputation, stable growth, institutional appeal, and knowledgeable premium client services with the experience of a day one innovator in digital asset administration. We're excited to continue to build on that history and our team is committed to lead industry efforts to innovate and support the future growth and confidence in this dynamic market segment."

NAV has grown steadily and organically, with no mergers or acquisitions. "We've consistently provided our clients with superior fund administration services while investing in and expanding nearly every facet of our operations - adding to staff, creating major product innovations, establishing new global locations and operational jurisdictions, and developing new service types," Jain said.

"With an outstanding 99% client retention rate and 40% of our business consisting of takeovers from other administrators, we're proud that our clients continue to value our partnership and recommend us to their colleagues," Jain said. "Our clients know they can count on as a responsive and reliable trusted partner, even during periods of market change and volatility."

Pioneering and Perfecting Digital Asset Fund Administration

NAV offers a range of cost-effective benefits to digital asset fund managers, including detailed reporting to track each digital asset individually, wallet by wallet or account by account, and reliably prompt delivery timelines:

Daily reporting is typically delivered by 6:30 AM ET of the next business day; portfolio valuation reporting for digital asset funds is the fastest in the industry with ~80% delivered within 5 days after period-end

Detailed daily trade and position reconciliation

Tax lot reporting with cost basis and income categorization across digital asset activities, including staking, farming, mining, and rewards to support year-end tax and audit activities

Detailed position and P&L by exchange

Segregated reporting for side pockets and illiquid investments

"NAV invests heavily in top talent and technology, and we're committed to ongoing development of new functionality and features to provide an optimal client experience," said NAV Chief Strategic Solutions Officer Ravi Gupta. "Features like fully automated DeFi solutions, and the Crypto Vault and Crypto Live dashboard, were designed specifically to help digital asset fund managers streamline their operations, reduce costs, and easily scale as the funds grow. Additional innovative technology like E-Subscription and Data Room also help simplify investor onboarding and enhance fund marketing programs."

NAV currently offers 150+ exchange integrations and 200+ blockchain connections and fund administration solutions for all digital asset strategies including long only, market neutral, quant, high frequency, yield generation, NFTs, and SAFT/SAFE, and tokenized Real World Asset (RWA) funds. "We partner with the world's largest tokenized funds, offering tailored digital transfer agent services, flexible workflow and API integrations, and comprehensive tracking and reporting," Gupta said.

For more information about NAV Fund Services digital assets solutions, visit: https://www.navfundservices.com/fund-strategies/digital-assets

A History of Growth and Innovation

Since its founding in 1991, NAV has grown to provide services to 7,000+ funds across all alternative fund strategies and sizes worldwide with $350 billion total AUA. The NAV team of 3,400+ professionals offer highly qualified support in fund administration, compliance, security, IT, accounting, and tax disciplines. NAV's proprietary systems capably process all fund structures and millions of trades daily, scaling across high volumes and complex strategies.

NAV is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and its operations are ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISAE 3402 Type II and SOC2 certified. The company is headquartered in the United States, with eight facilities in India and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore; plus, the ability to service clients domiciled in multiple additional countries around the globe.

NAV has consistently been recognized with industry awards for global achievement in fund administration services, including most recently as Best Digital Assets Provider in the With Intelligence HFM US Services Awards, consecutive wins as Administrator of the Year - Overall in the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards, and the Technology Innovation Award from the With Intelligence Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Awards.

