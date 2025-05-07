Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 17:14 Uhr
3 Ways AI Accelerates Sustainability Efforts

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / By Monica Molesag, Brand Contributor. for SAPBRANDVOICE | Paid Program

Previously published by Forbes

While climate risk, social equity and ethical governance used to be peripheral concerns, they are now central to long-term business success. According to GMP Global, delivering profits is no longer sufficient, businesses are now expected to play a meaningful role in shaping a sustainable future. At the same time, technology is rapidly evolving, offering powerful new tools to help companies meet these challenges head on.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands out not just as a driver of operational efficiency, but as a catalyst for smarter, more sustainable decision-making.

Continue reading here.

From optimizing energy use to enhancing supply chain visibility, AI has the potential to transform how businesses deliver on their sustainability commitments. Getty image courtesy of Forbes

