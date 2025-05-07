Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
07.05.2025 17:26 Uhr
Foundation Software Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Vice President of Customer Success

Finanznachrichten News

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction accounting software and services, today announced the appointment of Roger "Tre" McIntyre as Vice President of Customer Success. This key leadership appointment reinforces Foundation Software's commitment to building a world-class executive team to drive continued growth and deliver exceptional client experiences.

McIntyre will oversee the Customer Success and Support teams across all product lines, bringing extensive experience in customer success management to Foundation Software. In his new position, he will focus on enhancing customer experiences, driving product adoption and implementing innovative strategies to ensure clients achieve maximum value from Foundation Software's solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tre to our management leadership team as we continue to strengthen our organization with top industry talent," said Mike Ode, CEO at Foundation Software. "His proven track record of building high-performing customer success teams and delivering exceptional client experiences aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for growth. As we expand our product offerings and market presence, Tre's leadership will be instrumental in scaling our customer success operations and ensuring our clients achieve their business objectives through our solutions."

Tre McIntyre's appointment is effective May 5th, 2025. For more Foundation Software updates, visit https://www.foundationsoft.com/.

About Foundation Software

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-strengthens-leadership-team-with-appointment-1024050

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
