Service and Support: Regions Bank Launches Disaster-Recovery Options for Consumers, Businesses

By Ashley Foster

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Regions Bank announced a series of disaster-recovery financial services designed to help people and businesses impacted by devastating severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that affected parts of the Midwest and Southeast from April 2 through April 7.

"For many, recent storms have been life altering; first and foremost, our hearts are with each and every person experiencing loss of any kind," said Kate Danella, head of Regions' Consumer Banking Group. "Our teams are part of these communities, and we're ready to listen to customers' unique needs and offer solutions to help them get through this time. We're also offering specific discounts, loan programs and fee waivers as the recovery moves forward. This is a very difficult time, but we'll get through it together as friends and neighbors."

Areas covered by these offers include several communities[2] in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Additional communities may be added pending further damage assessments. Special options available for a limited time in affected communities include:

Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs. [1]

Regions will waive ATM surcharges for non-Regions customers using Regions ATMs in the impacted areas [2] for seven days beginning April 15, 2025.

Non-Regions ATM fees will be waived when Regions customers use other banks' ATMs in the impacted areas [2] for at least seven days beginning April 15, 2025. (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)

No check-cashing fees will be charged for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch. [3]

Personal and business loan payment assistance is available. [4]

Payment deferrals are available for current credit card holders. [4]

Business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days are available, expiring July 15, 2025. [4]

One penalty-free CD withdrawal is available upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal) for up to 90 days, expiring July 15, 2025.

An interest rate discount of up to 0.50% on new personal unsecured loans when customers in impacted areas apply in a branch or by phone [5] . The offer is available for up to 90 days, expiring July 15, 2025.

An interest rate discount of up to 0.50% on non-business auto loans when customers in impacted areas apply in-branch or by phone [6] . The offer is available for up to 90 days, expiring July 15, 2025.

Customer Assistance:

For help with personal loans, credit cards, lines of credit, mortgage or home equity line of credit: 1-800-221-7471

For help with any other banking need: 1-800-411-9393

Customers are also encouraged to visit Regions Bank's online Disaster Relief Center at www.regions.com/DisasterRelief, as well as Regions' Customer Assistance Program at www.regions.com/help/customer-assistance-program, for timely information on financial recovery programs, loan assistance resources, and more.

"Our communities matter greatly to us, and our ability to support them during times of rebuilding and recovery helps us create pathways toward renewed stability," said John Jordan, head of Retail for Regions Bank. "Whether through local Regions branches, our Contact Centers or our website, we are ready to hear from you and help you move forward."

Additionally, Regions urges both people and businesses to stay informed and safe from fraud, as scammers frequently use natural disasters to access accounts of those in need.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $157 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

[1] All loans and lines of credit are subject to terms and conditions, fees, documentation requirements, and credit approval.

[2] Offers are available for a limited time and only to individuals and businesses affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding April 2-7 in the following ZIP codes. Other ZIP codes may be added to this list based on updated storm surveys and damage reports: 37010, 37032, 37040, 37041, 37042, 37043, 37044, 38015, 38023, 38039, 38041, 38044, 38053, 38063, 38361, 38370, 38375, 38618, 38642, 38647, 38661 38665, 39153, 39481, 40007, 40011, 40018, 40036, 40051, 40057, 40058, 40075, 40107, 40150, 40245, 40269, 40299, 40342, 40355, 40359, 40363, 40372, 40383, 40601, 40602, 40603, 40604, 40618, 40619, 40620, 40621, 40622, 41008, 41098, 42001, 42023, 42024, 42031, 42050, 42053, 42056, 42086, 42240, 42327, 42371 42748, 46051, 46112, 46278, 47108, 47165, 47260, 47281, 47421, 47446, 47467, 47519, 47527, 47553, 47567, 47581, 47720, 47725, 62246, 62255, 62258, 62264, 62284, 62468, 62918, 62924, 62939, 62940, 62941, 62942, 62949, 62956, 62966, 62970, 62975, 62996, 63021, 63025, 63026, 63088, 63099, 63127, 63740, 63744, 63763, 63787, 63845, 63901, 63902, 63932, 63954, 63961, 63967, 65276, 71866, 72020, 72075, 72112, 72329, 72338, 72350, 72358, 72370, 72395, 72396, 72411, 72415, 72434, 72437, 72447, 72455, 72460, 72501, 72503, 72519, 72527, 72540, 72550, 72553, 72555, 72556, 72560, 72562, 72564, 72567, 72571, 72575, 72579, 72824, 72833, 72834, 72904, 72956, 75426, 75668. Offers may be subject to other exclusions and restrictions and are subject to change without notice. All loans and lines, deferrals, extensions, or forbearances may be subject to required documentation and credit approval. Residency restrictions may apply. Special loan interest rates may be determined by applicant's credit profile and may not extend to products offered by third parties, such as Avant.

[3] The FEMA no-check-cashing fee offer is available only to Regions customers; if you are not a Regions customer, you must enroll in Now Banking. No checking account is required to enroll in Now Banking. Regions reserves the right to refuse to cash any check.

[4] May be subject to credit approval. Interest will continue to accrue during the period that the payment is skipped or deferred. For installment loans, deferring or skipping payment may extend the maturity of your loan but will not automatically extend any optional insurance. Forbearances, skipped payments and deferrals (a) may vary by customer, (b) postpone - rather than forgive - certain payment obligations and (c) may require payment in full of the postponed payments at the end of the forbearance or deferral period, in addition to any other amounts that come due, unless you make other arrangements with Regions to resolve the delinquency.

[5] New personal unsecured loan and new auto loan rate discounts may not be combined with other special offers or discounts.

[6] You must have a deposit account with Regions that has been open for at least six months in order to be eligible for an automobile loan. Auto loan rate discount of up to 0.50% includes 0.25% disaster relief rate discount with an additional 0.25% rate discount when you enroll in auto debit payments from an existing Regions checking account. Auto loan rate discounts cannot be combined with other special offers or discounts.

