WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 17:58
34,780 Euro
-3,79 % -1,370
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
07.05.2025 17:39 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Notification of manager's transaction

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Notification of manager's transaction 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notification of manager's transaction 
07-May-2025 / 17:07 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7.5.2025 17:06:48 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions 
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction 
related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons 
closely associated with them. 
See the transaction of Group President and Chief Executive Officer Rasmus Errboe in the attached PDF document. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Jakob Gøtzsche Vesterager 
+45 99 55 78 21 
javen@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. 
Attachments 
 . Orsted CA no. 11 2025.pdf 
 . Rasmus Errboe notification 7 May 2025.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  386886 
EQS News ID:  2132496 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2132496&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
