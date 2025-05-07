Ørsted A/S: Notification of manager's transaction

DJ Notification of manager's transaction

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of manager's transaction 07-May-2025 / 17:07 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.5.2025 17:06:48 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them. See the transaction of Group President and Chief Executive Officer Rasmus Errboe in the attached PDF document. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Jakob Gøtzsche Vesterager +45 99 55 78 21 javen@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. Attachments . Orsted CA no. 11 2025.pdf . Rasmus Errboe notification 7 May 2025.pdf

May 07, 2025 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)