Boule Diagnostics AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting May 7, 2025 in Boule Diagnostics

At the Annual General Meeting 2025 (the "AGM") it was resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss statement and the consolidated balance sheet. The AGM resolved to approve that the company's accumulated profit shall be carried forward and that no dividend would be paid for the financial year 2024.

The AGM resolved to grant the directors and the CEOs discharge from liability for the financial year 2024.

The AGM resolved to approve the Nomination Committee's proposal that five directors shall be appointed to the Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved that the chairman shall be paid SEK 525,000 (500,000) and that all other directors shall be paid SEK 250,000 (250,000). It was resolved that a total of SEK 120,000 (120,000) shall be paid to the Remuneration Committee, to be divided within the committee. The total fee to the Board of Directors therefore amounts to a total of SEK 1,645,000.

It was also resolved that the fee to the auditor, in accordance with last year, shall be paid as per specified invoice, approved by the Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved to re-elect the directors Thomas Eklund, Emil Hjalmarsson, Torben Jørgensen, Yvonne Mårtensson and Rikke Rytter, until the next annual general meeting. The AGM resolved to re-elect Torben Jørgensen as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the next annual general meeting.

It was resolved to re-elect the audit company Öhrlings PriceWaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor, with Lars Kylberg as auditor in charge, until the next annual general meeting.

The AGM resolved to approve the proposed principles for appointing members to the Nomination Committee and the instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal on guidelines for remuneration to the executive management.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' presented remuneration report 2024.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on transfer and/or acquisition of own shares.

Complete information regarding the AGM and the separate resolutions can be found on Boule's website, www.boule.com.

About Us

Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global diagnostics company specializing in near-patient, decentralized blood diagnostics and one of the few companies in the global diagnostics market that conducts its own development, manufacturing and marketing of instruments and consumables for blood diagnostics. The Company primarily serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other diagnostics companies to which it offers complete systems for blood diagnostics (hematology) in both the human and veterinary areas. Boule has strong positions in important emerging markets such as in Asia and in recent years has improved its position in the fast-growing veterinary market. Operations are conducted through operating subsidiaries in Sweden, the United States, Mexico and Russia. The Group reported net sales of SEK 558 million in 2024 and has more than 200 employees. Sales are conducted globally, predominantly through the company's 200 or so distributors in over 100 countries, supported by Boule's own local sales and service personnel. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com