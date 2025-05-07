82% of leaders expect risk management to be their biggest challenge in 2025

KPMG AI Trust services help organizations protect employees, companies and consumers as the speed of AI adoption accelerates

Enabled by ServiceNow AI Control Tower, KPMG AI Trust is designed to increase AI adoption with confidence

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - KPMG International today announces KPMG AI Trust, a suite of services to help clients ensure AI reliability, accountability and transparency as they scale AI applications, leveraging KPMG's leading Trusted AI framework and the ServiceNow AI Control Tower, announced at Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event. The proprietary solutions for clients are being built and scaled using the AI technology of KPMG's longstanding global alliance partner ServiceNow to create tools and processes that are designed to address the lifecycle of AI adoption.

The KPMG AI Trust services leverage AI, including agents, to help clients improve value and address risk from AI strategy through operations with readiness, compliance, legal, regulatory, security, and risk transformation governance tech solutions. The suite of services offers a broad set of tools to help clients navigate the complexities of AI intake, assessment, development, deployment, management and monitoring, with the aim of ensuring that AI systems are secure, compliant and ethically sound.

As data privacy and security concerns increase for organizations, 82% of leaders see risk management as their biggest challenge and 73% said data privacy and security is paramount when choosing a Gen AI (LLM) provider, according to the KPMG AI Quarterly Pulse survey. In addition, the recent Trust, attitudes and use of artificial intelligence global study showed that only 46% of people surveyed globally are willing to trust AI systems.

"We are at a critical turning point where AI is moving fast, but governance is lagging. It's not enough for AI to simply work; it needs to be trustworthy. By activating KPMG AI Trust with alliance partners like ServiceNow, we are taking a significant step forward in AI governance to set a new standard for AI risk management across all industries," said Bryan McGowan, Global Trusted AI Leader and US Trusted AI Leader, KPMG in the US.

AI governance with confidence

As AI is now the engine driving business strategy and value creation for many organizations, it is imperative to build trust in AI tools and processes to create consumer confidence, maintain regulatory compliance, and help ensure future productivity and growth.

KPMG has created AI Trust, enabled by ServiceNow agentic AI, as a suite of automated and scalable governance protocols to help address AI risks and achieve compliance. This core set of assessment, inventory, integration, workflow and reporting capabilities include:

Risk-tiered AI Solution Intake Evaluation: A systematic approach to assessing the risk levels of AI solutions, designed to ensure they meet necessary standards and business need.

AI Inventory and Controls: Centralization of AI tools and application of Trusted AI Controls to enable application of policies and risk standards.

AI Solution Pre-Launch Validations: Rigorous testing and validation processes designed to ensure AI solutions are thoroughly vetted before deployment.

Dynamic Regulatory Applicability Assessments: Continuous monitoring and adaptation to changing regulatory and compliance landscapes, enabling compliance at every step.

Delivery of KPMG AI Trust with ServiceNow will be supported by KPMG Velocity, launching later this year. KPMG Velocity helps enterprises to change smarter, move faster and thrive in the intelligent economy. It brings KPMG firms' consulting services, tech solutions, methods, enablers and alliances together within a transformative AI service delivery platform and ecosystem.

A tech-enabled approach to AI governance

KPMG has activated AI Trust with ServiceNow's AI technology, AI Control Tower, with the aim of continuously updating AI governance as technology and regulatory environments evolve. Clients can automate AI-related compliance processes to continuously monitor for regulatory and internal control compliance and embed the ServiceNow AI Control Tower on their platform.

These tech solutions, available to clients using ServiceNow's large language models (LLM), are compatible with other LLM platforms. They can also integrate with ServiceNow's Integrated Risk Management software and incorporate the ServiceNow SecOps module, which enhances LLM security.

"Organizations must embed robust safeguards within AI systems and proactively anticipate evolving challenges. By adopting a forward-thinking approach to AI risk management today, businesses can fortify resilience, safeguard their assets, and fully harness the transformative power of AI innovation," said Michael Park, SVP and Global Head of AI Go-to-Market, ServiceNow.

ServiceNow is a key technology provider within KPMG's broader alliances ecosystem focused on helping organizations automate AI adoption.

To learn more about KPMG AI Trust services, connect with KPMG at ServiceNow Knowledge 2025, 6-8 May 2025.

Learn more about KPMG and ServiceNow.

