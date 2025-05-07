FlightSafety International (FSI), a global leader in aviation training, is pleased to announce the expansion of its facilities at Farnborough Airport, the home of British aviation and Europe's leading airport for premium air travel connectivity, highlighting its commitment to enhancing aviation safety and training excellence in Europe.

Rendering: arriving at FlightSafety International

The new FSI centre is expected to open in the second quarter of 2027. Lease terms have been finalised and the planning application was submitted in January. Construction is scheduled to start in late 2025 and finish by early 2027.

FSI has operated a training centre at Farnborough Airport since 2004. The new facilities will boost training capacity by 40-50%, enabling more aviation professionals access to FSI's world-class training programmes. The current facility is 4,680 square metres. It features 11 advanced simulators and training for over 14 aircraft types, including both fixed-wing and rotary-wing models, and trains approximately 3,500 clients each year. The expansion will add 0.7 hectares to relocate parking and create a 4,680-square-metre space for six full-flight simulators, 10 lower-level training devices, and 19 classrooms.

FSI employs over 1,800 professional instructors globally, delivering more than 1.4 million hours of training annually. The expansion will add more than 60 new jobs, including 40 instructors, eight simulator technicians, six customer support specialists, three administrative staff, and five programme managers to the Farnborough location.

"This expansion at Farnborough Airport represents a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing aviation training across Europe," said Ben Carter, Executive Vice President, Learning Center Operations. "By increasing our capacity and capabilities, we aim to not only meet the growing demand for high-quality flight training but also reinforce our dedication to improving aviation safety globally."

By expanding its Farnborough facility, FSI aims to reduce the need for European customers to travel to the U.S. for training. The project will positively impact the local economy as clients often use nearby hotels, bed and breakfasts, and serviced apartments. The expansion is expected to generate an additional 9,000 hotel nights annually, benefiting local businesses, including food, entertainment, and shopping.

Farnborough Airport is Europe's leading business aviation airport, the birthplace of British aviation and the first business aviation airport to achieve carbon neutrality. It plays an essential role in supporting economic growth, contributing £1.9 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy annually.

Simon Geere, CEO at Farnborough Airport said, "We are proud to support FlightSafety International's continued growth. The expansion of FSI's facilities at Farnborough Airport will create further local jobs, generate inward investment, increase international business traffic, and ensure that Farnborough continues to be at the forefront of aviation innovation and safety for years to come."

About FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International is the world's preeminent professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems, and displays to educational, commercial, government, and military organizations. The company elevates safety standards across the aviation industry through rigorous training for pilots, technicians, and other professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world's largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centres and training locations in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. For more information, please visit FlightSafety.com, and follow @FlightSafetyInt on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Farnborough Airport

Farnborough Airport is Europe's leading business aviation airport, the Birthplace of British aviation and first business aviation airport to achieve carbon neutrality. According to a study by CBI Economics, approximately 80% of the flying activity from Farnborough Airport relates to either directly or indirectly to supporting UK business and inward investment, contributing £1.9 billion of Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy every year.

The most modern airport of its kind and the largest business aviation airport in the UK, Farnborough Airport offers five-star service, exclusivity, and privacy within easy reach of London, making it the premium choice for those looking to travel safely, flexibly, and efficiently. With health and wellbeing more important than ever, business aviation is fast becoming a preferred option for those wishing to travel with complete assurance. From the moment passengers arrive at Farnborough, they can expect exceptional service at every point in their journey through the airport, including a dedicated concierge service on hand for every need. The award-winning terminal offers multiple lounges, private meeting rooms and refreshments. Passengers can also travel with their dogs or cats as Farnborough offers a Pet Travel Scheme with an on-site vet to allow beloved companions to travel safely around the world.

