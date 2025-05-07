De Rito Partners Development Announces the Hiring of Charlie Pelletier as Senior Leader in Real Estate Entitlements and Development

Charlie Pelletier joins De Rito Partners Development Inc as Development Director

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / De Rito Partners Development Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Charlie Pelletier, as Development Director. Charlie is an accomplished and seasoned real estate development executive, to its leadership team. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate entitlements, development, construction management, and owner representation, Pelletier brings a depth of knowledge and strategic oversight that will further elevate De Rito's development capabilities across the Southwest.

Charlie Pelletier

Charlie Pelletier Photo

In his new role, Pelletier will oversee multiple development projects from site identification through the Certificate of Occupancy, providing expert guidance on entitlement strategies, construction execution, and cross-functional project coordination.

"Charlie brings an impressive blend of vision, technical expertise, and executional excellence to our team," Marty De Rito, CEO, De Rito Partners Development. "His ability to manage complex, multi-jurisdictional projects and build trusted relationships with stakeholders aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering high-quality, community-driven developments."

Most recently, Pelletier served as Senior Director of Construction & Entitlements at Oak Cap Ventures in Phoenix, where he led the analysis and execution of potential development projects, managed contractors, and oversaw projects from concept through completion. Prior to that, he held executive leadership roles at Symmetry Companies and Avalon Development, where he successfully directed large-scale land entitlement and construction initiatives across Arizona and beyond.

Pelletier's proven track record of improving internal processes, managing cross-functional teams, and navigating complex regulatory environments will be key to De Rito's continued growth in retail, mixed-use, and commercial development projects.

"I'm thrilled to join De Rito Partners Development Inc. and contribute to the legacy of transformative development they've built in the region," said Pelletier. "This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside a team that shares my passion for creating impactful and lasting projects."

For more information about De Rito Partners Development, visit www.derito.com.

SOURCE: De Rito Partners

