Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
07.05.2025 18:10 Uhr
Falcon Expands Fleet with Two New Legacy 650 Aircraft

Legacy 650_PR

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, is proud to announce the addition of two Legacy 650 aircraft to its fleet.

These aircraft offer spacious cabins designed for maximum comfort and privacy, making them ideal for both business and leisure travel. With an impressive range, they can fly non-stop from London to New York, Paris to Dubai, or even Sydney to Singapore, enabling clients to travel long distances with ease.

The Legacy 650s also feature one of the largest baggage compartments in their class, providing ample space for up to 20 suitcases. This makes them the perfect choice for clients who need plenty of room for luggage while traveling with ease and comfort.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, commented, "The addition of these two aircraft to our fleet is an exciting milestone for Falcon. As we continue to grow, we're committed to providing the best in private aviation. Our goal is to offer more than just a flight; we want to deliver a personalised service that fits your needs. With a diverse range of aircraft, we ensure every journey is comfortable, efficient, and designed to provide you with an unforgettable experience."

For more information about Falcon's fleet please visit Falcon Luxe | Our fleet - Falcon

About Falcon
Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs. With Falcon Luxe, we provide a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter worldwide, ensuring comfort and privacy for every journey. Falcon Elite features an exclusive private jet terminal (FBO), delivering top-tier service and an unforgettable experience before you even board. Falcon Technic offers 24/7 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, not only for our fleet but also for third-party aircraft, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Additionally, Falcon Flight Support is dedicated to making your travel effortless, providing personalized support from start to finish. At Falcon, all your aviation needs are covered under one roof.

Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagramand LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries
Ines Nacerddine
Director of Marketing - Aviation
Alex Group Investment
Email: ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d7381e7-95ab-4fa2-8562-3a4314606d4d


