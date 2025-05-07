22nd Century Group, Inc.: 22nd Century Group Further Reduces Debt by $1.0 Million Following Financing Transaction

Year to Date Total Debt Reduction of approximately $3.8 Million

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company that is leading the fight against nicotine dependence and believes smokers should have a choice about their nicotine consumption, today announced that has repaid an additional $1 million in debt to its senior lender. The Company's total debt principal outstanding now stands at approximately $3.9 million.

"Our debt reduction progress has been outstanding and total debt principal is now less than $4 million, as compared with approximately $20 million of total debt obligations when I joined the Company in December 2023," said Larry Firestone, CEO of 22nd Century Group. We are on our way to becoming debt free, which will allow us to focus our resources on growth opportunities we see across our contract manufacturing business, as well as reduced nicotine content and branded products."

22nd Century will report its complete first quarter results on May 13, 2025, with a conference call the same day.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group is the pioneering nicotine harm reduction company in the tobacco industry enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.

We created our flagship product, the VLN® cigarette, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. VLN® cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than the traditional cigarette and have been proven to greatly reduce nicotine consumption. Instead of offering new ways of delivering nicotine to addicted smokers, we offer smokers the option to take control of their nicotine consumption and make informed and more productive choices, including the choice to avoid addictive levels of nicotine altogether.

Our wholly owned subsidiaries include a leading cigarette manufacturer that produces all VLN® products and provides turnkey contract manufacturing for other tobacco brands both domestically and internationally. The 60,000 square foot facility in Mocksville, North Carolina has the capacity to produce more than 45 million cartons of combusted tobacco products annually with additional space for expansion.

Our proprietary reduced nicotine tobacco blends are made possible by comprehensive and patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, resulting in full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure we have the only low nicotine combustible cigarette in the United States and critical international markets.

VLN® and Helps You Smoke Less® are registered trademarks of 22nd Century Limited LLC.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com , on X (formerly Twitter) , on LinkedIn , and on YouTube .

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com .

