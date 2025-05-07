Parsable, a CAI Software Solution, Successfully Renews SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Parsable, a CAI Software solution, a leading manufacturing software provider focusing on frontline operations, productivity, and training, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit as of March 1, 2025.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Matt Belkin, Chief Executive Officer of Parsable, stated, "Achieving our SOC 2 certification renewal reinforces Parsable's unwavering commitment to security, reliability, and customer trust-especially in an era where AI and data-driven insights are transforming frontline operations. Our customers rely on us to keep their data safe, and this milestone reflects the rigorous standards we uphold. Huge credit to our team for making security a top priority as we continue to empower frontline workers globally."

"Renewing Parsable's SOC 2 Certification underscores our steadfast commitment to data security, operational integrity, and the confidence our customers place in us," said Luke Stagoll, Chief Technology Officer at Parsable. "It's a testament to the high standards we maintain as we empower the world's top manufacturers to work more safely, efficiently, and intelligently."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to CAI Software and Parsable for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like CAI Software, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This certification demonstrates Parsable's continued commitment to compliance and helps ensure customers with the confidence that required safeguards are in place to protect their data.

