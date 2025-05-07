Transurban North America: 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Earns National Sustainability Recognition

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / The Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) has awarded the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (FredEx) an Envision Silver award for sustainable infrastructure.

"Congratulations to Transurban, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Branch Civil-Flatiron and all those who contributed to the success of this project," said Anthony Kane, President & CEO of ISI. "FredEx emphasized local engagement and long-term sustainability, advancing the region's transportation network in ways that will benefit commuters and the broader community for many years to come."

The ten-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes is the first road project in Virginia to receive an award under the Envision Sustainability Framework. Managed by ISI, the rating system evaluates all types of public and private projects, setting the standard to help communities build sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

"Earning a Silver Envision rating for the Fredericksburg Extension is a prime example of what strong partnerships can bring to bear," said Beau Memory, President, Transurban North America. "I am so proud of our teams and their dedication to excellent construction and business practices, setting the standard for sustainable, reliable, and conscious transportation infrastructure."

Transurban, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Branch Civil-Flatiron Joint Venture (BFJV), opened the project to traffic in August of 2023-making the 95/395 Express Lanes the longest reversible road in the United States.

"Lengthening 95 Express Lanes by another 10 miles has expanded traveler choice in the Fredericksburg area and promotes ridesharing and a more reliable trip for all users," said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. "Delivering this project was possible through the Commonwealth's public-private partnership structure, which allowed VDOT and Transurban's teams to complete this complex megaproject and bring congestion relief to the I-95 corridor."

By achieving a Silver Envision rating, FredEx was acknowledged for its efforts in minimizing construction impacts, utilizing recycled materials, enhancing community quality of life and stakeholder collaboration. The project integrates sustainable practices, including the use of sustainable materials and innovative construction techniques. This approach benefits surrounding communities by reducing environmental footprints, promoting local engagement, and ensuring long-term sustainability that creates transportation infrastructure built for today and tomorrow.

"This impressive Silver Envision rating achievement is a testament to our commitment to build resilient, sustainable and innovative infrastructure," said Chase Cox, Vice President and District Manager of FlatironDragados. "Milestones such as this are only possible through the teamwork, dedication and resilience shown by all employees, organizations and stakeholders involved in the delivery of the 95 Express Lanes project."

"When we take on a project - no matter how large or small its scale - we promise to be good stewards to the communities it serves," said Yisehak Shata, Branch senior project manager. "We promise to manage our resources wisely, do our best to protect the natural world, address environmental concerns, and minimize construction impacts. The Silver Envision rating tells us that we're doing our part to address our community's most pressing concerns."

FredEx has hosted more than 7 million trips since opening and has provided faster, more reliable trips in an area notorious for bad traffic. A commuter from Fredericksburg to Washington, D.C. can save on average about an hour a day on their round-trip on the Express Lanes. And the general-purpose lanes on I-95 have seen a benefit-trip times are about 20 minutes faster on average thanks to reduced congestion.

About Transurban North America

Transurban is one of the world's largest toll-road operators and developers, working to get people where they want to go as quickly and safely as possible. In fiscal year 2024, our faster, more reliable roads saved customers an average of 446,000 hours each workday across five global markets. In Virginia, our public-private partnerships are transforming transportation choices using dynamic, real-time pricing on the 95, 395, and 495 Express Lanes. Over a decade of keeping Virginia travelers moving, we continue to work alongside our government partners to drive the technology, policy, and mobility solutions that are connecting and strengthening communities today and tomorrow.

Project Background and Scope

I-95 was over capacity with recurring AM and PM peak period congestion, and continued growth in traffic demand along the corridor was projected. In addition, travel time reliability and travel choices needed to be improved by increasing the attractiveness of ridesharing and transit. The FredEx project was developed in conjunction with local and regional transportation plans with the objective of expanding mobility and access points and addressing long-term needs.

The project includes ten miles of new two-lane reversible high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes with full shoulders, a bridge structure at Potomac Creek, four flyover ramps, the replacement of two existing bridges over I-95, and three electronic toll collection systems. Since becoming operational in 2023, FredEx has hosted more than 7 million trips since opening and has provided faster, more reliable trips in an area notorious for bad traffic. A commuter from Fredericksburg to Washington, D.C. can save on average about an hour a day on their round-trip on the Express Lanes. And the general-purpose lanes on I-95 have seen a benefit-trip times are about 20 minutes faster on average thanks to reduced congestion.

Verified Sustainability Achievements

Quality of life benefits and sustainable transportation planning - By restoring bridges and creating new connections between communities, the project provides more opportunities for people to access education, jobs, affordable housing, healthy food, and recreational activities. From an efficiency perspective FredEx adds roadway capacity and ensures free-flowing traffic, including through the toll pricing system that dynamically adjusts to maintain a minimum average operating speed. The project expands carpooling options throughout the region and providers commuters with faster, more reliable travel times.

Construction impacts - The project team approached potential construction impacts proactively, consulting with affected communities. For example, the project examined a range of strategies that would maintain or reduce overall noise and vibration levels and incorporated several into the design, with stakeholders being consulted throughout the process. A noise operating policy is in place for the project along with a noise and vibration monitoring program.

Supporting public health and safety - Express lanes significantly reduce reaction times, ensuring that safety measures are swiftly implemented, thereby enhancing overall safety. 100% camera coverage and 24/7 monitoring by operators are among the systems in place on the FredEx project that ensure, for example, that express lanes patrol crews and first responders are notified without delay in the event of an incident.

The project also went beyond the minimum standards for this type of roadway by including full-width shoulders on both sides and constructing four flyover ramps that reduce the weaving maneuvers needed for drivers to access the expressways.

Leadership, sustainability planning, economic growth - The project's potential impact on the broader community and region were assessed and well-documented, and alternatives were considered during project identification. The project team considered sustainability indicators and outcomes from the early phases, leading to several community-wide sustainability outcomes. In addition, the project added direct and indirect jobs, expanded traveler choices, improved socioeconomic conditions, and made contributions to long-term prosperity in Northern Virginia and the region.

Material reuse and recycling - Twenty-five percentage of project materials were recycled. Examples of material recycling included use of the demolition of existing bridges or concrete pavement sections as a recycled crushed concrete for stabilizing the construction ingress or egress and as a backfill material at embankment sections. In addition, for backfill in certain project locations the project used aero aggregates - made in North America from 98% recycled container glass. Based on the quantity delivered to Fred Ex, equivalent to 17.95 million glass bottles were diverted from landfill.

Monitoring and maintenance- An asset life cycle management plan was developed for the I-95 corridor, covering civil, pavement, machinery, equipment, electrical and communication components. This plan will continue to be re-evaluated and updated based on monitored data over the life of the project. Monitoring and maintenance work are planned in defined cycles for each asset component, based on their expected lifespans.

Contact Information

Jacqueline Woodbridge

(571) 425-2188





SOURCE: Transurban North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/95-express-lanes-fredericksburg-extension-earns-national-sustainability-recognition-1024346