New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - In celebration of Earth Day, Teremana® Tequila and packaging innovator INOArmor have teamed up to unveil a new sustainable packaging initiative for global travel retail. Debuting in Frankfurt, Germany, Teremana® and INOArmor will offer limited-edition biodegradable gift bags that are designed to eliminate plastic waste, while maintaining the premium experience consumers expect from the brand.

Sustainable packaging by INOArmor for Teremana® Tequila

The new packaging incorporates INOArmor's proprietary "silk pillow" technology, a natural, impact-resistant, and biodegradable material proven to absorb 7X more impact than traditional bubble wrap. In addition to offering enhanced protection for the bottle, the new bag is designed with repurpose in mind: it's not only biodegradable, but also reusable and giftable, reducing the need for incremental packaging. This thoughtful solution offers a durable, eco-conscious alternative to traditional foam and plastic, aligning with Teremana®'s ongoing commitment to responsible practices from production to packaging.

"This collaboration with INOArmor is a powerful extension of Teremana®'s commitment to doing things the right way: with care, innovation, and purpose," says Richard Black, CEO of Teremana® Tequila. "It reflects our ongoing effort to lead with integrity and create more sustainable ways to share Teremana® with the world."

The initiative is grounded in the spirit of 'Sharing the Mana', a philosophy at the heart of Teremana® Tequila, bringing people together through gratitude, sharing good energy and doing the right thing for the communities and the planet. At Teremana®, that means crafting tequila with care and partnering with those who share these values. Sustainability has long been a core focus, with 100% of leftover agave fibers being turned into compost for the agave fields. Together with INOArmor, Teremana is proud to take another step forward in reducing environmental impact and delivering a more sustainable experience for the community.

"We're humbled to have partners like Teremana® who are committed to sustainability and doing what's right. INOArmor started with a passion for protecting people and we have grown into a company protecting the planet. We are excited to help customers share the Mana around the world with INOArmor," shared Co-Founder and CEO of INOArmor Charlie Maddock.

As this collaboration launches in Frankfurt, it reflects a broader shift in travel retail toward more thoughtful, environmentally conscious packaging. By prioritizing both sustainability and quality, Teremana® and INOArmor are supporting a movement toward smarter, more responsible solutions within the industry.

About INOArmor

INOArmor was born from a life-altering accident that left founder Charlie Maddock with a severe traumatic brain injury. After being struck by a taxi in Manhattan in 2004, Maddock underwent critical brain surgery and spent weeks in a coma. During his recovery, he formed a bond with Dr. Howard Riina, the neurosurgeon who saved his life. Together, they partnered with Professor Fritz Vollrath, a renowned Oxford University materials scientist, to develop a next-generation, all-natural impact-resistant material. Their shared mission: to create a safer, sustainable alternative to synthetic foam, beginning with better-performing helmets to reduce traumatic brain injuries.

INOArmor has since patented and refined its all-natural material composite and production process. The material serves as a sustainable alternative to traditional synthetic foams and has wide-ranging applications-from sports helmets (including biking, alpine, equestrian, and football) to protective packaging for delicate goods, wine and spirits, fine art, and the self-storage industry. For more information, visit INOArmor.com or follow @inoarmor on Instagram.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted at Destileriéa Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing. For more information, please visit Teremana.com and follow on social media at @Teremana. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

