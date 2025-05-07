Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768 | Ticker-Symbol: IGV0
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:09
20,750 Euro
-3,71 % -0,800
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,45021,90019:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 15:54 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ignitis grupe: Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe"

Finanznachrichten News

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 7 May 2025, passed the following resolutions:

1. Approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of AB "Ignitis grupe" and the power of attorney.
1.1. To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of AB "Ignitis grupe" (attached).
1.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB "Ignitis grupe" or another person authorised by him to sign the Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

2. Approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB "Ignitis grupe" group of companies.
2.1. To approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB "Ignitis grupe" group of companies (attached), which shall enter into force on the date of election of the new Supervisory Board of AB "Ignitis grupe".

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is also available on the Group's website and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.