Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Bancorp") (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the first quarter was $153,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to net income of $3,000, or $0 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, Bancorp had total assets of $358.0 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.

"The Company continues to pursue growing loans and deposits to improve revenues, margins and, ultimately, profitability. That said, we are aware of headwinds that could result in a slowing economy. We continue to emphasize disciplined lending practices, focusing on growing new client relationships, safety, and margin. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $2.7 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.30% of total loans. Our non-performing assets remained at minimal levels consistent with previous quarters, underscoring the strength of our underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring," said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on growing funding sources, growing earning assets and building the infrastructure needed to grow customer relationships. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, with the goal of expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term. While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound, and secure as reflected in our capital levels, asset quality, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources."

Highlights for the First Three Months of 2025

Net interest income decreased $8,000, or 0.31% to $2.56 million through March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.57 million during the prior-year first quarter. The decrease resulted from a $233,000 increase in interest expense, offset by a $224,000 increase in interest income. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by increased deposit balances in the money market products. The increase in interest and fees on loans was driven by the $30.0 million higher average balance and 0.27% higher yield on loan balances.

The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 0.17%, as compared to 0% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 3.22%, as compared to 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Release of provision for credit allowance on loans and unfunded commitments primarily drove the higher return on average assets and average equity.

On March 31, 2025, liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $358.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million or 0.27%, from $359.0 million on December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $788,000 or 3.22%, from December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Investment securities were $106.6 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.23%, from $107.9 million on December 31, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $207.4 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.2 million or 1.06%, from $205.2 million on December 31, 2024. Loan balances increased 16.52% over the last four quarters, growing from $178.0 million on March 31, 2024 to $207.4 million on March 31, 2025. With the $20 million reduction in short term borrowings over the past twelve months, average earning-asset balances declined slightly to $356.2 million on March 31, 2025, as compared to $362.0 million during the prior-year first quarter.

Total deposits were $317.3 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million or 2.61%, from $309.2 million on December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $104.5 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 3.71%, from $100.7 million on December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were $212.8 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.4 million or 2.08%, from $208.4 million on December 31, 2024. Total borrowings were $20.0 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 33.33% from $30.0 million on December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders' equity was $19.2 million (5.36% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.61 per common share. Total stockholders' equity on December 31, 2024, was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. The increase in the ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets was due to an increase in equity from the decline in the market value loss of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Included in stockholders' equity on March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were unrealized losses (net of taxes) on the Company's available-for-sale investment securities totaling $17.8 million and $19.0 million, respectively. This decrease in unrealized losses primarily resulted from decreasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2025, which increased the fair value of the investment securities. Changes in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio are attributed to changes in interest rates, not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell, and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities held at an unrealized loss.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound on March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.32% of total assets on March 31, 2025, as compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2024, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.7 million, or 1.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $110,000 as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $584,000 as of December 31, 2024. The $474,000 decrease was primarily driven by the utilization of 1.33% lower loss rates during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $153,000, as compared to net income of $3,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily the result of a $315,000 decrease in the allowance for credit loss and $474,000 decrease in the allowance for unfunded commitments included in other noninterest expenses, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits costs, a $129,000 increase in legal, accounting and other professional fees, and a $203,000 decrease in income tax benefit.

The Company is taking steps to reduce non-interest expenses in future periods which include the January 2025 closure of our Linthicum branch office, the planned closing of our Severna Park branch office in May of 2025, and the recent announcement of an early retirement program.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, totaled $2.56 million, as compared to $2.57 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The $8,000 decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the $439,000 increase in interest expense related to higher balances on money market deposits, $193,000 lower interest and dividends on securities due to principal paydowns, and $77,000 lower interest on deposits with banks due to lower cash balances, offset by $494,000 higher interest income on loans due to higher yields and balances, and $206,000 lower interest on short term borrowings due to lower borrowing balances.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 2.92%, as compared to 2.86% for the same period of 2024, an increase of 0.06%. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily due to increases in the yield on loans, offset by increases in yields on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds. Loan yields increased from 5.06% to 5.34% between the two periods while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.51% to 1.89% between the two periods.

The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $5.8 million while the yield increased 0.35% from 3.78% to 4.13%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $7.6 million during these same periods. The average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $12.9 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.31%, when comparing the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.

The release of credit loss allowance on loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $146,000, as compared to a provision of credit loss allowance of $169,000 for the same period of 2024. The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, primarily reflects the use of a lower loss rate. Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $205,000, as compared to $229,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $69,000 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expenses decreased due to a $474,000 decrease in the credit allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by a $209,000 increase in salary and employee benefits and $129,000 increase in legal, accounting, and other professional fees. Salary and employee benefits expenses increased primarily due to increased employee wages and the cost of incentive programs.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, income tax benefit was $29,000, as compared with $232,000 for the same period a year earlier. The $232,000 income tax benefit included $87,000 associated with amended Maryland tax returns for tax years 2022 and 2021.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,792 $ 9,091 $ 2,012 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 21,884 33,537 22,452 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 23,676 42,628 24,464 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 106,623 128,727 107,949 Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,201 246 1,671 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 207,393 177,950 205,219 Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (2,689 ) (2,035 ) (2,839 ) Loans, net 204,704 175,915 202,380 Premises and equipment, net 2,609 2,928 2,678 Bank owned life insurance 8,877 8,700 8,834 Deferred tax assets, net 8,088 8,255 8,548 Accrued interest receivable 1,243 1,281 1,345 Accrued taxes receivable 159 363 148 Prepaid expenses 474 460 471 Other assets 319 367 468 Total Assets $ 357,973 $ 369,870 $ 358,956 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 104,487 $ 115,167 $ 100,747 Interest-bearing deposits 212,770 194,064 208,442 Total Deposits 317,257 309,231 309,189 Short-term borrowings 20,000 40,000 30,000 Defined pension liability 338 327 330 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,197 2,183 1,620 Total Liabilities 338,792 351,741 341,139 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681, 2,887,467, and 2,900,481 shares as of March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively. 2,901 2,887 2,901 Additional paid-in capital 11,037 10,989 11,037 Retained earnings 23,035 23,575 22,882 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,792 ) (19,322 ) (19,003 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 19,181 18,129 17,817 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 357,973 $ 369,870 $ 358,956

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 2,709 $ 2,215 Interest and dividends on securities 745 938 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 175 252 Total Interest Income 3,629 3,405 Interest expense Interest on deposits 841 402 Interest on short-term borrowings 225 431 Total Interest Expense 1,066 833 Net Interest Income 2,563 2,572 (Release) provision of credit loss allowance (146 ) 169 Net interest income after credit loss provision 2,709 2,403 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 31 38 Other fees and commissions 131 148 Income on life insurance 43 43 Total Noninterest Income 205 229 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,827 1,618 Occupancy and equipment expenses 309 331 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 383 254 Data processing and item processing services 256 250 FDIC insurance costs 41 38 Advertising and marketing related expenses 37 23 Loan collection costs 45 5 Telephone costs 38 40 Other expenses (146 ) 302 Total Noninterest Expenses 2,790 2,861 Loss before income taxes 124 (229 ) Income tax beneift (29 ) (232 ) Net income $ 153 $ 3 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.05 $ -

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings Loss Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 2,883 $ 10,964 $ 23,859 $ (18,381 ) $ 19,325 Net income - - 3 - 3 Cash dividends, $0.10 per share - - (287 ) - (287 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 4 25 - - 29 Other comprehensive loss - - - (941 ) (941 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 $ 2,887 $ 10,989 $ 23,575 $ (19,322 ) $ 18,129 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Income Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 $ 2,901 $ 11,037 $ 22,882 $ (19,003 ) $ 17,817 Net income - - 153 - 153 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,211 1,211 Balance, March 31, 2025 $ 2,901 $ 11,037 $ 23,035 $ (17,792 ) $ 19,181

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Financial Data Assets $ 357,973 $ 358,956 $ 369,870 $ 358,956 Investment securities 106,623 107,949 128,727 107,949 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 207,393 205,219 177,950 205,219 Allowance for loan losses 2,689 2,839 2,035 2,839 Deposits 317,257 309,189 309,231 309,189 Borrowings 20,000 30,000 40,000 30,000 Stockholders' equity 19,181 17,817 18,129 17,817 Net income (loss) 153 (39 ) 3 (112 ) Average Balances Assets $ 353,308 $ 366,888 $ 358,877 $ 363,994 Investment securities 132,805 136,868 163,618 148,037 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 205,868 204,703 175,914 192,646 Deposits 312,030 314,046 305,858 309,838 Borrowings 20,215 30,323 31,667 32,721 Stockholders' equity 19,258 20,664 19,124 19,169 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.17% -0.04% 0.00% -0.03% Annualized return on average equity 3.22% -0.75% 0.06% -0.58% Net interest margin 2.92% 2.98% 2.86% 2.98% Dividend payout ratio 0% 0% 9426% -773% Book value per share $ 6.61 $ 6.14 $ 6.28 $ 6.14 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 0.05 (0.01 ) - (0.04 ) Cash dividends declared per share 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.30 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,900,681 2,900,681 2,885,552 2,893,871 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.30% 1.38% 1.14% 1.38% Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 0.55% 0.18% 0.21% 0.19% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 236.9% 789.1% 549.1% 789.1% Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualize to avg. loans 0.01% -0.04 % 0.66% 0.08% Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital N/A 15.15% 17.14% 15.15% Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio N/A 15.15% 17.14% 15.15% Leverage Ratio N/A 9.97% 10.43% 9.97% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio N/A 16.40% 18.30% 16.40%



