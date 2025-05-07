BioVaxys Technology Corp.: BioVaxys and Sona Nanotech Enter Research Collaboration

VANCOUVER, BC and HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys") and Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTC: SNANF) ("Sona") announce today that they have entered into a Research Agreement ("Agreement") to collaborate on the development of new cancer therapeutics based on BioVaxys' DPX Immune Educating Platform ("DPX") in combination with Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT"), a photothermal cancer therapy that uses highly targeted infrared light to treat solid tumors. The heat for THT is delivered to tumors using infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's proprietary biocompatible Gold Nanorod ("GNR") technology which elicits a strong immune response.

Carman Giacomantonio, MD, Chief Medical Officer ("CMO") for Sona Nanotech Inc., commented, "Looking beyond our approaching first-in-human Early Feasibility Study clinical trial for our THT cancer therapy, Sona continues to conduct research to build our pipeline of programs to fully exploit the potential of our GNR technology platform. To that end, we're pleased to enter this research collaboration with BioVaxys whose DPX technology provides a unique delivery system that better presents antigens to the immune system. We believe that DPX, with its immune stimulating properties and antigen presentation capabilities, could be an ideal carrier for the neo-antigens that Sona's THT enables, thereby accelerating THT's efficacy and so we look forward to working with the BioVaxys team to quickly assess the potential for technology synergies."

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to evaluate synergies between our DPX platform and Sona's THT and GNR technologies, as our collaboration is ideal for advancing the highly promising applications of our respective technologies," says Kenneth Kovan, President and Chief Operating Officer at BioVaxys. "With Sona's exciting study data and the clinical trial data we have with DPX it's conceivable that our collaboration could lead to a new and even better treatment for immunotherapy-resistant solid tumors."

The collaboration between BioVaxys and Sona will evaluate the immune stimulatory properties of DPX (without an antigen cargo) administered together with THT, as a characteristic of DPX is that it helps prime the innate immune system which in turn can activate and strengthen the adaptive immune response. The collaboration will also evaluate the combination use of THT together with a DPX formulation as a carrier for novel neoantigens expressed on the surface of tumor cells following immunotherapy, such as with THT. Neoantigens are unique proteins that are not present in healthy tissues that arise from changes in cancer cells and play a crucial role in stimulating anti-tumor immune response. Immunotherapy such as THT can trigger these tumor cell changes and the expression of neoantigens, so packaging a tumor neoantigen in DPX for presentation to the immune system is anticipated to accelerate THT's efficacy.

The research studies based on the BioVaxys and Sona technologies will be conducted at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, under the direction of Sona's CMO, Carman Giacomantonio, MD MSc FRCSC, Division of General and Gastrointestinal Surgery, Department of Pathology, Dalhousie University, and Barry Kennedy, PhD, of the Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Principal Investigators").

Each company will contribute their respective technologies for the study with the research costs covered by the Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group. Any novel candidate therapeutic developed in this program will be co-owned and co-prosecuted by BioVaxys and Sona, with the parties planning to enter into a commercialization agreement for a vaccine clinical candidate prior to the initiation of any Phase 1 study.

Sona's current focus for advanced biomedical applications using its biocompatible GNR platform technology with its THT therapy aims to shrink cancerous tumors for certain solid cancers and in so doing trigger a systematic immune response to eliminate both treated and distant, untreated metastases. Sona's GNRs are uniquely manufactured without the use of CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium bromide), eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other GNR technologies in medical applications.

In a preclinical study presented at the 19th International Canadian Melanoma Conference in Vancouver this past February, Sona's research team confirmed that its GNR-based THT causes cancer-specific cell death that activates a strong immune response by the body's immune system. Of critical importance is evidence that the immunity generated by Sona's THT is observed in cancers that are known to be resistant to modern immunotherapies. Using an industry standard, immunotherapy resistant, CT-26 colon cancer model, Sona's THT -activated systemic immunity that, when followed by previously ineffective PD-1 inhibition, demonstrated a 100% response rate in these previously resistant tumors. These findings were published in Frontiers in Immunology and repeated in industry standard preclinical breast cancer and melanoma models.

BioVaxys' DPX technology is a patented delivery platform that can incorporate a range of bioactive molecules, such as mRNA/polynucleotides, peptides/proteins, virus-like particles, and small molecules, to produce targeted, long-lasting immune responses enabled by various formulated components. The DPX platform, which is non-aqueous and non-systemic, facilitates antigen delivery to regional lymph nodes and has been demonstrated to induce robust and durable T cell and B cell responses in pre-clinical and clinical studies for both cancer and infectious disease. The DPX platform has been proven in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies across a range of different antigens in oncology and infectious disease applications, and has demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability.

A study conducted by Hakimeh Ebrahimi-Nik, DVM, PhD, of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology, and presented December by BioVaxys at the Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit in Boston, compared the immune-stimulating properties of the most commonly used vaccine adjuvants that are frequently given together with cancer immunotherapies to boost their efficacy, against DPX antigen formulations as well as DPX administered just on its own. The DPX formulations were shown to be more effective than any of the popular adjuvants, as effective as the gold standard---bone marrow-derived dendritic cells---and DPX on its own appeared to have meaningful immune stimulating properties.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on its DPX immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX platform, and is in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol 'BIOV', trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB), and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.

