Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Phil Lancaster, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased with the strength of our first quarter results that generated positive Adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter we experienced incremental growth in all key financial metrics sequentially from the fourth quarter that rebounded off the lows of 2024. Throughout our organization, we are focused on improving our operational efficiencies and cost structure. We plan to continue managing the company opportunistically while closely monitoring the evolving energy landscape. As we move through the coming quarters and strive to maintain this recent momentum, we believe Mammoth is strategically positioned for future success.

"In April, we announced the sale of three infrastructure subsidiaries to Peak Utility Services Group, Inc. for an aggregate sales price of $108.7 million," added Lancaster. "This was an exceptional transaction for Mammoth and demonstrated our ability to repeatedly grow businesses organically within our enterprise. In the eight years following the Company's entrance to the infrastructure sector, we grew revenue exponentially. We view this transaction as especially accretive because it was completed at over four times tangible book value and at a trailing twelve month EBITDA multiple of nine. We now have a significant cash position of approximately $155 million, and we will continue to evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities to deploy this capital that will give us the ability to generate attractive returns and drive value appreciation.

"We recognize that there is moderate uncertainty in the market currently related to tariffs, the overall economy and geopolitical events such as policy actions by OPEC+. Although it's too soon to say, this uncertainty may have persistent negative implications for commodity prices and therefore activity, which would have a direct impact on a number of our services. It's possible that these factors may resolve themselves in the coming weeks or months, however, we feel it prudent to prepare accordingly. As a result, we are regularly communicating with our customers as they assess a range of scenarios in anticipation of commodity pricing pressure and we will align our spending with their activity levels. We are prepared to quickly react to any changes in activity," concluded Lancaster.

Financial Overview for the First Quarter 2025:

Total revenue was $62.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $43.2 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $53.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2024 and $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled in the tables below) was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.5 million for the same quarter of 2024 and ($4.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services segment contributed revenue of $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $25.0 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average crew count was 100 crews during the first quarter of 2025 compared to 75 crews during the same quarter of 2024 and 86 crews during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services segment contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $20.9 million on 828 stages for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.0 million on 380 stages for the same quarter of 2024 and $15.8 million on 781 stages for the fourth quarter of 2024. On average, 1.3 of the Company's fleets were active for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2024 and 1.1 fleets during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services segment contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold approximately 189,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $21.49 per ton compared to sales of approximately 146,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $24.38 per ton during the same quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, sales were approximately 129,000 tons of sand at an average price of $22.54 per ton.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $6.9 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense was $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.8 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2024 Compensation and benefits $ 3,082

$ 4,104

$ 4,054 Professional services 1,785

2,457

3,282 Change in provision for expected credit losses 1

229

409 Stock based compensation 211

219

219 Other(a) 1,462

1,773

1,896 Total SG&A expense $ 6,541

$ 8,782

$ 9,860





(a) Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.





SG&A expense, as a percentage of total revenue, was 10% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 20% for the same quarter of 2024 and 19% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $56.7 million. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $30.2 million and there was $22.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of March 31, 2025, Mammoth had total liquidity of $79.4 million.

As of May 2, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $135.4 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $75.0 million. As of May 2, 2025, the Company had $67.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $202.9 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by segment for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2024 Well completion services(a) $ 4,341

$ 3,414

$ 4,187 Infrastructure services(b) 2,630

590

1,764 Natural sand proppant services(c) 93

-

- Other(d) 167

147

147 Total capital expenditures $ 7,231

$ 4,151

$ 6,098





(a) Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. (b) Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. (c) Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. (d) Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.





About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as engineering services for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services and other services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



ASSETS

March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands, except share data) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,650

$ 60,967 Restricted cash

21,601

21,359 Accounts receivable, net

76,312

79,020 Inventories

16,516

15,119 Prepaid expenses

2,018

1,780 Assets held for sale

5,844

- Other current assets

7,632

10,342 Total current assets

186,573

188,587









Property, plant and equipment, net

108,382

115,082 Sand reserves, net

57,275

57,273 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,544

6,417 Goodwill

9,214

9,214 Other non-current assets

7,366

7,458 Total assets

$ 374,354

$ 384,031 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 28,459

$ 32,459 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

27,946

33,940 Current operating lease liability

3,177

3,450 Income taxes payable

45,444

44,658 Total current liabilities

105,026

114,507









Deferred income tax liabilities

2,987

3,021 Long-term operating lease liability

2,220

2,792 Asset retirement obligation

4,269

4,234 Other long-term liabilities

7,341

6,659 Total liabilities

121,843

131,213









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,369 issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

481

481 Additional paid-in capital

540,642

540,431 Accumulated deficit

(284,180)

(283,643) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,432)

(4,451) Total equity

252,511

252,818 Total liabilities and equity

$ 374,354

$ 384,031

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 55,649

$ 38,814

$ 47,705 Services revenue - related parties 78

68

377 Product revenue 6,738

4,307

5,118 Total revenue 62,465

43,189

53,200











COST, EXPENSES AND GAINS









Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of

$5,164, $5,874, $4,699 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2024, respectively) 47,478

34,483

43,560 Services cost of revenue - related parties 96

118

11 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of

$877, $1,146, $1,123 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2024, respectively) 5,818

5,983

4,781 Selling, general and administrative 6,541

8,782

9,860 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,041

7,021

5,822 Gains on disposal of assets, net (4,018)

(1,166)

(1,518) Total cost, expenses and gains 61,956

55,221

62,516 Operating income (loss) 509

(12,032)

(9,316)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest income (expense and financing charges), net 153

(6,637)

(4,766) Interest income (expense and financing charges), net - related parties -

(1,500)

(36) Other (expense) income, net (339)

10,143

37 Total other (expense) income (186)

2,006

(4,765) Income (loss) before income taxes 323

(10,026)

(14,081) Provision for income taxes 860

1,785

1,393 Net loss $ (537)

$ (11,811)

$ (15,474)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 19

$ (244)

$ (598) Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 19

$ (244)

$ (598) Comprehensive loss $ (518)

$ (12,055)

$ (16,072)











Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.01)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.32) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 48,150

47,964

48,127

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (537)

$ (11,811) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 211

219 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,041

7,021 Amortization of debt origination costs 177

372 Change in provision for expected credit losses 1

229 Gains on disposal of assets, net (4,018)

(1,166) Deferred income taxes (34)

609 Other (107)

111 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 2,710

56,623 Inventories (1,397)

(168) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,472

3,236 Accounts payable (600)

(5,152) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,994)

(5,441) Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties -

1,500 Income taxes payable 786

1,167 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,711

47,349







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,231)

(4,151) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 4,238

3,049 Net cash used in investing activities (2,993)

(1,102)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on financing transaction -

(46,837) Payments on sale leaseback transactions (3,203)

(1,112) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (595)

(503) Debt issuance costs -

(37) Net cash used in financing activities (3,798)

(48,489) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 5

(35) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,075)

(2,277) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 82,326

24,298 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 78,251

$ 22,021







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 433

$ 741 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 108

$ 8 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Interest paid in kind - related parties $ -

$ 2,741 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,249

$ 2,500

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 20,875 $ 30,725 $ 6,738 $ 4,127 $ - $ 62,465 Intersegment revenue 46 - 1 1,731 (1,778) - Total revenue 20,921 30,725 6,739 5,858 (1,778) 62,465 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 18,598 25,400 5,476 3,918 - 53,392 Intersegment cost of revenue 198 - - 1,580 (1,778) - Total cost of revenue 18,796 25,400 5,476 5,498 (1,778) 53,392 Selling, general and administrative 1,031 3,870 902 738 - 6,541 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,068 920 877 1,176 - 6,041 (Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net (381) (165) - (3,472) - (4,018) Operating (loss) income (1,593) 700 (516) 1,918 - 509 Interest income (expense and financing charges), net 100 12 86 (45) - 153 Other (expense) income, net (1) (421) (21) 104 - (339) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,494) $ 291 $ (451) $ 1,977 $ - $ 323

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 7,925 $ 25,038 $ 4,307 $ 5,919 $ - $ 43,189 Intersegment revenue 109 - - 976 (1,085) - Total revenue 8,034 25,038 4,307 6,895 (1,085) 43,189 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 7,736 21,533 5,731 5,584 - 40,584 Intersegment cost of revenue 191 25 - 869 (1,085) - Total cost of revenue 7,927 21,558 5,731 6,453 (1,085) 40,584 Selling, general and administrative 1,008 5,617 1,029 1,128 - 8,782 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,087 718 1,146 2,070 - 7,021 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 250 (483) - (933) - (1,166) Operating loss (4,238) (2,372) (3,599) (1,823) - (12,032) Interest expense and financing charges, net (481) (7,099) (83) (474) - (8,137) Other (expense) income, net (1) 10,258 1 (115) - 10,143 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (4,720) $ 787 $ (3,681) $ (2,412) $ - $ (10,026)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 15,714 $ 27,870 $ 5,118 $ 4,498 $ - $ 53,200 Intersegment revenue 67 - 4 1,662 (1,733) - Total revenue 15,781 27,870 5,122 6,160 (1,733) 53,200 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 15,918 23,377 4,307 4,750 - 48,352 Intersegment cost of revenue 233 24 - 1,476 (1,733) - Total cost of revenue 16,151 23,401 4,307 6,226 (1,733) 48,352 Selling, general and administrative 1,672 5,905 1,157 1,126 - 9,860 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 2,710 803 1,123 1,186 - 5,822 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (74) (320) 56 (1,180) - (1,518) Operating loss (4,678) (1,919) (1,521) (1,198) - (9,316) Interest (expense and financing charges) income, net (271) (4,172) 52 (411) - (4,802) Other (expense) income, net - (615) (6) 658 - 37 Loss before income taxes $ (4,949) $ (6,706) $ (1,475) $ (951) $ - $ (14,081)



MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, gains (losses) on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest (income) expense and financing charges, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income or loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2024 Net loss $ (537)

$ (11,811)

$ (15,474) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,041

7,021

5,822 Gains on disposal of assets, net (4,018)

(1,166)

(1,518) Stock based compensation 211

219

219 Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net (153)

8,137

4,802 Other expense (income), net 339

(10,143)

(37) Provision for income taxes 860

1,785

1,393 Interest on trade accounts receivable -

10,485

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,743

$ 4,527

$ (4,793)

Well Completion Services





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2024 Net loss $ (1,494)

$ (4,720)

$ (4,949) Depreciation and amortization 3,068

3,087

2,710 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (381)

250

(74) Stock based compensation 55

42

65 Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net (100)

481

271 Other expense, net 1

1

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,149

$ (859)

$ (1,977)

Infrastructure Services





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2024 Net loss $ (338)

$ (405)

$ (7,320) Depreciation and amortization 920

718

803 Gains on disposal of assets, net (165)

(483)

(320) Stock based compensation 107

117

98 Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net (12)

7,099

4,172 Other expense (income), net 421

(10,258)

615 Provision for income taxes 629

1,192

614 Interest on trade accounts receivable -

10,485

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,562

$ 8,465

$ (1,338)

Natural Sand Proppant Services





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2024 Net loss $ (451)

$ (3,681)

$ (1,475) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 877

1,146

1,123 Losses on disposal of assets, net -

-

56 Stock based compensation 37

37

36 Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net (86)

83

(52) Other expense (income), net 21

(1)

6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 398

$ (2,416)

$ (306)

Other (a)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,746

$ (3,005)

$ (1,730) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,176

2,070

1,186 Gains on disposal of assets, net (3,472)

(933)

(1,180) Stock based compensation 12

23

20 Interest expense and financing charges, net 45

474

411 Other (income) expense, net (104)

115

(658) Provision for income taxes 231

593

779 Adjusted EBITDA $ (366)

$ (663)

$ (1,172)





(a) Includes results for Mammoth's directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.