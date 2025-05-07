Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS8R | ISIN: US56155L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: 5M8
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:08
2,260 Euro
-0,88 % -0,020
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1402,26019:59
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 14:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Phil Lancaster, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased with the strength of our first quarter results that generated positive Adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter we experienced incremental growth in all key financial metrics sequentially from the fourth quarter that rebounded off the lows of 2024. Throughout our organization, we are focused on improving our operational efficiencies and cost structure. We plan to continue managing the company opportunistically while closely monitoring the evolving energy landscape. As we move through the coming quarters and strive to maintain this recent momentum, we believe Mammoth is strategically positioned for future success.

"In April, we announced the sale of three infrastructure subsidiaries to Peak Utility Services Group, Inc. for an aggregate sales price of $108.7 million," added Lancaster. "This was an exceptional transaction for Mammoth and demonstrated our ability to repeatedly grow businesses organically within our enterprise. In the eight years following the Company's entrance to the infrastructure sector, we grew revenue exponentially. We view this transaction as especially accretive because it was completed at over four times tangible book value and at a trailing twelve month EBITDA multiple of nine. We now have a significant cash position of approximately $155 million, and we will continue to evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities to deploy this capital that will give us the ability to generate attractive returns and drive value appreciation.

"We recognize that there is moderate uncertainty in the market currently related to tariffs, the overall economy and geopolitical events such as policy actions by OPEC+. Although it's too soon to say, this uncertainty may have persistent negative implications for commodity prices and therefore activity, which would have a direct impact on a number of our services. It's possible that these factors may resolve themselves in the coming weeks or months, however, we feel it prudent to prepare accordingly. As a result, we are regularly communicating with our customers as they assess a range of scenarios in anticipation of commodity pricing pressure and we will align our spending with their activity levels. We are prepared to quickly react to any changes in activity," concluded Lancaster.

Financial Overview for the First Quarter 2025:
Total revenue was $62.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $43.2 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $53.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2024 and $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled in the tables below) was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.5 million for the same quarter of 2024 and ($4.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Infrastructure Services
Mammoth's infrastructure services segment contributed revenue of $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $25.0 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average crew count was 100 crews during the first quarter of 2025 compared to 75 crews during the same quarter of 2024 and 86 crews during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Well Completion Services
Mammoth's well completion services segment contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $20.9 million on 828 stages for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.0 million on 380 stages for the same quarter of 2024 and $15.8 million on 781 stages for the fourth quarter of 2024. On average, 1.3 of the Company's fleets were active for the first quarter of 2025 compared to an average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2024 and 1.1 fleets during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Natural Sand Proppant Services
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services segment contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold approximately 189,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $21.49 per ton compared to sales of approximately 146,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $24.38 per ton during the same quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, sales were approximately 129,000 tons of sand at an average price of $22.54 per ton.

Other Services
Mammoth's other services, including directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $6.9 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense was $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.8 million for the same quarter of 2024 and $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2024

Compensation and benefits

$ 3,082


$ 4,104


$ 4,054

Professional services

1,785


2,457


3,282

Change in provision for expected credit losses

1


229


409

Stock based compensation

211


219


219

Other(a)

1,462


1,773


1,896

Total SG&A expense

$ 6,541


$ 8,782


$ 9,860



(a)

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.



SG&A expense, as a percentage of total revenue, was 10% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 20% for the same quarter of 2024 and 19% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Liquidity
As of March 31, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $56.7 million. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $30.2 million and there was $22.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of March 31, 2025, Mammoth had total liquidity of $79.4 million.

As of May 2, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $135.4 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $75.0 million. As of May 2, 2025, the Company had $67.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $202.9 million.

Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by segment for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2024

Well completion services(a)

$ 4,341


$ 3,414


$ 4,187

Infrastructure services(b)

2,630


590


1,764

Natural sand proppant services(c)

93


-


-

Other(d)

167


147


147

Total capital expenditures

$ 7,231


$ 4,151


$ 6,098



(a)

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented.

(b)

Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.

(c)

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

(d)

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.



Conference Call Information
Mammoth will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its first quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as engineering services for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services and other services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:
 Mark Layton, CFO
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc
[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; conditions of U.S. oil and natural gas industry and the effect of U.S. energy, monetary and trade policies; U.S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the energy and environmental policies; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, including potential increases of tariffs on goods imported into the U.S., and uncertainty regarding the same; the impact of the recent divestiture of our subsidiaries 5 Star Electric, LLC, Higher Power Electrical, LLC and Python Equipment LLC; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; higher interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; the failure to receive or delays in receiving the remaining payment under the settlement agreement with PREPA; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants and other terms and conditions under its revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

ASSETS


March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024

CURRENT ASSETS


(in thousands, except share data)

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 56,650


$ 60,967

Restricted cash


21,601


21,359

Accounts receivable, net


76,312


79,020

Inventories


16,516


15,119

Prepaid expenses


2,018


1,780

Assets held for sale


5,844


-

Other current assets


7,632


10,342

Total current assets


186,573


188,587






Property, plant and equipment, net


108,382


115,082

Sand reserves, net


57,275


57,273

Operating lease right-of-use assets


5,544


6,417

Goodwill


9,214


9,214

Other non-current assets


7,366


7,458

Total assets


$ 374,354


$ 384,031

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable


$ 28,459


$ 32,459

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


27,946


33,940

Current operating lease liability


3,177


3,450

Income taxes payable


45,444


44,658

Total current liabilities


105,026


114,507






Deferred income tax liabilities


2,987


3,021

Long-term operating lease liability


2,220


2,792

Asset retirement obligation


4,269


4,234

Other long-term liabilities


7,341


6,659

Total liabilities


121,843


131,213






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










EQUITY





Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,369 issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


481


481

Additional paid-in capital


540,642


540,431

Accumulated deficit


(284,180)


(283,643)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(4,432)


(4,451)

Total equity


252,511


252,818

Total liabilities and equity


$ 374,354


$ 384,031

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2024


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE


Services revenue

$ 55,649


$ 38,814


$ 47,705

Services revenue - related parties

78


68


377

Product revenue

6,738


4,307


5,118

Total revenue

62,465


43,189


53,200







COST, EXPENSES AND GAINS






Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of
$5,164, $5,874, $4,699 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2024, respectively)

47,478


34,483


43,560

Services cost of revenue - related parties

96


118


11

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of
$877, $1,146, $1,123 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2024, respectively)

5,818


5,983


4,781

Selling, general and administrative

6,541


8,782


9,860

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

6,041


7,021


5,822

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(4,018)


(1,166)


(1,518)

Total cost, expenses and gains

61,956


55,221


62,516

Operating income (loss)

509


(12,032)


(9,316)







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)






Interest income (expense and financing charges), net

153


(6,637)


(4,766)

Interest income (expense and financing charges), net - related parties

-


(1,500)


(36)

Other (expense) income, net

(339)


10,143


37

Total other (expense) income

(186)


2,006


(4,765)

Income (loss) before income taxes

323


(10,026)


(14,081)

Provision for income taxes

860


1,785


1,393

Net loss

$ (537)


$ (11,811)


$ (15,474)







OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)






Foreign currency translation adjustment

$ 19


$ (244)


$ (598)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ 19


$ (244)


$ (598)

Comprehensive loss

$ (518)


$ (12,055)


$ (16,072)







Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.01)


$ (0.25)


$ (0.32)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

48,150


47,964


48,127

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025


2024


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$ (537)


$ (11,811)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Stock based compensation

211


219

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

6,041


7,021

Amortization of debt origination costs

177


372

Change in provision for expected credit losses

1


229

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(4,018)


(1,166)

Deferred income taxes

(34)


609

Other

(107)


111

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

2,710


56,623

Inventories

(1,397)


(168)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,472


3,236

Accounts payable

(600)


(5,152)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(2,994)


(5,441)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties

-


1,500

Income taxes payable

786


1,167

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,711


47,349





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(7,231)


(4,151)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

4,238


3,049

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,993)


(1,102)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Payments on financing transaction

-


(46,837)

Payments on sale leaseback transactions

(3,203)


(1,112)

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(595)


(503)

Debt issuance costs

-


(37)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,798)


(48,489)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

5


(35)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,075)


(2,277)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

82,326


24,298

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 78,251


$ 22,021





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$ 433


$ 741

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$ 108


$ 8

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:




Interest paid in kind - related parties

$ -


$ 2,741

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 2,249


$ 2,500

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Corporate &
Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 20,875

$ 30,725

$ 6,738

$ 4,127

$ -

$ 62,465

Intersegment revenue

46

-

1

1,731

(1,778)

-

Total revenue

20,921

30,725

6,739

5,858

(1,778)

62,465

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

18,598

25,400

5,476

3,918

-

53,392

Intersegment cost of revenue

198

-

-

1,580

(1,778)

-

Total cost of revenue

18,796

25,400

5,476

5,498

(1,778)

53,392

Selling, general and administrative

1,031

3,870

902

738

-

6,541

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

3,068

920

877

1,176

-

6,041

(Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net

(381)

(165)

-

(3,472)

-

(4,018)

Operating (loss) income

(1,593)

700

(516)

1,918

-

509

Interest income (expense and financing charges), net

100

12

86

(45)

-

153

Other (expense) income, net

(1)

(421)

(21)

104

-

(339)

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (1,494)

$ 291

$ (451)

$ 1,977

$ -

$ 323


Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Corporate &
Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 7,925

$ 25,038

$ 4,307

$ 5,919

$ -

$ 43,189

Intersegment revenue

109

-

-

976

(1,085)

-

Total revenue

8,034

25,038

4,307

6,895

(1,085)

43,189

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

7,736

21,533

5,731

5,584

-

40,584

Intersegment cost of revenue

191

25

-

869

(1,085)

-

Total cost of revenue

7,927

21,558

5,731

6,453

(1,085)

40,584

Selling, general and administrative

1,008

5,617

1,029

1,128

-

8,782

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

3,087

718

1,146

2,070

-

7,021

Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net

250

(483)

-

(933)

-

(1,166)

Operating loss

(4,238)

(2,372)

(3,599)

(1,823)

-

(12,032)

Interest expense and financing charges, net

(481)

(7,099)

(83)

(474)

-

(8,137)

Other (expense) income, net

(1)

10,258

1

(115)

-

10,143

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (4,720)

$ 787

$ (3,681)

$ (2,412)

$ -

$ (10,026)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Corporate &
Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 15,714

$ 27,870

$ 5,118

$ 4,498

$ -

$ 53,200

Intersegment revenue

67

-

4

1,662

(1,733)

-

Total revenue

15,781

27,870

5,122

6,160

(1,733)

53,200

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

15,918

23,377

4,307

4,750

-

48,352

Intersegment cost of revenue

233

24

-

1,476

(1,733)

-

Total cost of revenue

16,151

23,401

4,307

6,226

(1,733)

48,352

Selling, general and administrative

1,672

5,905

1,157

1,126

-

9,860

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

2,710

803

1,123

1,186

-

5,822

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

(74)

(320)

56

(1,180)

-

(1,518)

Operating loss

(4,678)

(1,919)

(1,521)

(1,198)

-

(9,316)

Interest (expense and financing charges) income, net

(271)

(4,172)

52

(411)

-

(4,802)

Other (expense) income, net

-

(615)

(6)

658

-

37

Loss before income taxes

$ (4,949)

$ (6,706)

$ (1,475)

$ (951)

$ -

$ (14,081)


MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, gains (losses) on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest (income) expense and financing charges, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income or loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2025


2024


2024

Net loss

$ (537)


$ (11,811)


$ (15,474)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

6,041


7,021


5,822

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(4,018)


(1,166)


(1,518)

Stock based compensation

211


219


219

Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net

(153)


8,137


4,802

Other expense (income), net

339


(10,143)


(37)

Provision for income taxes

860


1,785


1,393

Interest on trade accounts receivable

-


10,485


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,743


$ 4,527


$ (4,793)

Well Completion Services


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2025


2024


2024

Net loss

$ (1,494)


$ (4,720)


$ (4,949)

Depreciation and amortization

3,068


3,087


2,710

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

(381)


250


(74)

Stock based compensation

55


42


65

Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net

(100)


481


271

Other expense, net

1


1


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,149


$ (859)


$ (1,977)

Infrastructure Services


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2025


2024


2024

Net loss

$ (338)


$ (405)


$ (7,320)

Depreciation and amortization

920


718


803

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(165)


(483)


(320)

Stock based compensation

107


117


98

Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net

(12)


7,099


4,172

Other expense (income), net

421


(10,258)


615

Provision for income taxes

629


1,192


614

Interest on trade accounts receivable

-


10,485


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,562


$ 8,465


$ (1,338)

Natural Sand Proppant Services


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2025


2024


2024

Net loss

$ (451)


$ (3,681)


$ (1,475)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

877


1,146


1,123

Losses on disposal of assets, net

-


-


56

Stock based compensation

37


37


36

Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net

(86)


83


(52)

Other expense (income), net

21


(1)


6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 398


$ (2,416)


$ (306)

Other (a)


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

2025


2024


2024

Net income (loss)

$ 1,746


$ (3,005)


$ (1,730)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

1,176


2,070


1,186

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(3,472)


(933)


(1,180)

Stock based compensation

12


23


20

Interest expense and financing charges, net

45


474


411

Other (income) expense, net

(104)


115


(658)

Provision for income taxes

231


593


779

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (366)


$ (663)


$ (1,172)



(a)

Includes results for Mammoth's directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.