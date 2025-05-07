User consent and responsible data management at the centre of Jakala and OneTrust's first Digital Drink in Spain

MADRID, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakala, a leading European company specialising in data, artificial intelligence and digital experiences, presented the latest technological trends on how brands can use customer data correctly, activate it intelligently, and manage consent and preferences transparently and securely.

To address this critical issue, Jakala launched a new event format, Digital Drink, held in Madrid. The gathering combined presentations from industry leaders, spaces for conversation and debate, and a high-end gastronomic experience featuring wines from Cepa 21 and selected hams from Enrique Tomás. Supported by OneTrust, a technology leader in responsible data use, the event brought together more than twenty major companies, including Día, Mutua Madrileña, Bankinter, Banco Santander and Vodafone.

A key theme to emerge was how consumers are increasingly sensitive to the use of their data, with their willingness to share it closely tied to concerns about privacy. "All companies aim to offer their customers an optimal experience, but to do so we need their consent to use their data," said Javier Sevilla, Regional Sales Director at OneTrust Iberia & LATAM.

The discussion also highlighted the risks of data misuse. "More than 40% of customers decide to subscribe to or cut ties with a brand based on how their data is handled," noted Javier Oliete, Managing Director at Jakala. He warned that, under sales pressure, companies sometimes prioritise short-term goals over proper data management, which ultimately harms the business.

Participants learned how the OneTrust platform enables responsible data management, and how Jakala integrates it into digital marketing strategies to protect brand reputation. "We support clients from the moment data is collected through to obtaining user consent. We make it clear why data is gathered and how it will be used, then implement privacy policies, risk assessments and automated data flows in line with regulations," added Sevilla.

Several Jakala clients also shared their experiences. Alejandro García Baena, Head of Digital Business at Ilunion Hotels, said the main challenge today is explaining clearly to users the purpose of data collection: "It's not about exploiting databases for corporate gain but about improving the user experience."

David Carro, Senior Digital Leader at Digital & AI Booster, added: "Users are not so much reluctant as fickle - they unsubscribe from any communication channel they find irrelevant. Giving them control over topics and channels is key to building brand trust."

Iván Izquierdo, Head of IT Transformation at Mutua Madrileña, stressed: "OneTrust has solved a major issue for many companies: ensuring compliance with all current legal requirements. For large corporate groups, the ability to manage permissions and clauses centrally across different companies is particularly important."

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa820b7b-c906-456a-b220-68f61d896201