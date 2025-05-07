INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Inside Self-Storage World Expo Delivers Comprehensive Industry Insights and New Show Features

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Inside Self-Storage (ISS) World Expo, the self-storage industry's largest annual conference and tradeshow, engaged the community with four days of conference programming and two days of exhibits, April 22-25, driving advancement in facility development, investment, operation and much more.

To kick off the education program, the ISS World Expo welcomed NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles to present a powerful keynote discussion on what it means to be "unstoppable," drawing from personal experience on working through adversity to succeed in sports and in life. The audience came away with insights into success, perseverance and hard work applicable within their self-storage businesses.

"ISS World Expo continues to be the trusted platform where thousands of industry professionals come together to shape the future of self-storage," remarks Dana Hicks, group director, ISS World Expo. "Our comprehensive educational tracks and top-tier showcase of innovative companies demonstrates our deep understanding of the market and provides what attendees need to drive business success and industry advancement."

This year's conference program marked the largest yet, spanning more than 40 seminars organized into six essential tracks, engaging the self-storage industry in meaningful discussions on the latest business practices and trends. Developers, investors, owners, managers and others led future-facing discussions on industry success strategies, including driving profitability while exceeding in customer service and satisfaction. "Ask the expert" style Q&A sessions facilitated dynamic discussions on business-model optimization, management best practices, marketing strategies and operational excellence.

New to the expo hall in 2025 was the Exhibitor Theater, which hosted multiple sessions on locking solutions, profit-driven maintenance, efficiency and optimization, highlighting ISS World Expo's dedication to providing practical strategies and solutions from which seasoned executives and those new to the industry can learn.

"There is no better way to get your foot in the door, learn about the industry, and meet so many players who can help you set up your business in storage in one place," comments Pete Frayser, chief commercial officer, Janus International.

Exhibiting companies participated in charitable giving through "Hoops for a Cause" presented by Charity Storage, a national self-storage nonprofit currently raising money for Ronald McDonald House. This year's event encouraged individuals to compete at games of Pop-A-Shot to benefit people in need. Charity Storage also partners with local storage facilities to donate and auction off items to raise funds for charities.

On the show floor, more than 270 exhibitors spanned the full spectrum of industry product and service suppliers, with Extra Space Storage, Universal Storage Group and Janus International among the notable participants.

"The camaraderie with the vendors and other owners and operators is tremendous. Being able to talk to other people who are willing to share their expertise and wisdom has been priceless," remarks Beverly Newman, owner of Key Largo Mini Storage in Key Largo, Florida.

The ISS World Expo will return to Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, April 7-10 (exhibits April 8 and 9), 2025. To stay up to date with show information, please visit www.issworldexpo.com.

For industry news and updates, please visit Inside Self-Storage, the leading information source for self-storage owners, managers, investors and developers, at www.insideselfstorage.com.

About ISS World Expo

ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers.

Follow ISS World Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X for the most up-to-date information on the 2025 event.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

