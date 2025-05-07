Accsys Technologies published an update on its performance in FY25 (ending 31 March), ahead of the full results on 24 June 2025. Total volumes, including the US joint venture (JV), showed solid growth of 13% y-o-y, driven by strong product demand in a challenging market environment. The company expects adjusted group EBITDA to be in line with consensus of €10.5m. Accsys said it remains on track with its Focus strategy, which includes the target to improve adjusted group EBITDA from €10.5m in FY25e to €54m by FY30 (including its 60% share in the JV), driven by increasing volumes, higher efficiency and operating leverage.

