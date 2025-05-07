New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Panoplai, the AI-powered consumer insights platform used by several enterprise-scale brands, including within the FAANG space, today announced the launch of the Panoverse, its new series of interactive data repositories for enterprises-a major product update designed to help teams innovate faster and market more effectively.

The Panoverse ingests, structures, and analyzes fragmented research across internal and external sources. The update extends Panoplai's platform capabilities beyond data collection and digital twin creation to include ingestion of raw and analyzed assets, simplifying centralized insight generation at scale.

The platform now delivers a panoramic view of a wide range of data types, including survey data, social media, interview transcripts, behavioral and POS data, and second-order analysis (decks, PDFs, etc.). Enterprise users can integrate these materials into a structured, searchable system that supports both qualitative and quantitative analysis, and dynamic chats with all of the data, or with digital twins of targeted customer segments, bringing previously disparate insights into a single purpose-built environment that gets smarter over time.

Transforming Heterogeneous Data Into Actionable Insights

"Enterprise teams aren't lacking data-they're buried in it," said Adam Bai, chief strategy officer at Panoplai. "This release allows organizations to unify everything they know about their audiences and markets, and start using that knowledge to make sharper, faster, more confident decisions."

Unlike static repositories, the Panoverse is not a storage apparatus-it's a configurable insight orchestration partner and digital twin generator. Users can upload custom segmentation logic, apply advanced filters, and run structured analysis, including automated crosstabs and statistical comparisons, intuitively. Each insight is linked to source data, creating transparency and eliminating black-box ambiguity.

"The platform doesn't just provide answers; it shows its work," Bai noted. "Every data-backed insight is anchored in its originating research, with references embedded directly into the workflow."

Stronger Foundations for Digital Twins and Enterprise Innovation

Neil Dixit, chief executive officer at Panoplai, said the new capabilities address a critical challenge across the enterprise research ecosystem.

"Global brands are sitting on enormous volumes of unused research and analysis-much of it locked away in PDF decks, spreadsheets, and across disparate platforms and teams," Dixit said. "With this launch, we're giving those teams the tools to bring that data to life-turning it into a living, searchable foundation for real-time innovation and discovery. Imagine product and marketing teams gaining instant customer feedback for new concepts or content."

The new release also enhances the fidelity of Panoplai's digital twin models, allowing clients to simulate consumer behavior with entreprise-grade accuracy and confidence. By drawing from a broader, more structured set of internal and external sources-including previously analyzed material-the platform builds virtual customer segments and entire synthetic datasets with significantly greater depth and precision.

Onboarding Panoplai is fast and efficient considering the complexity of the underlying technology. Most clients can pilot the platform within weeks using existing research assets or custom-created research. Panoplai provides hands-on client support and workflow guidance, along with built-in best practices to streamline early adoption.

"This isn't a consulting project or a black-box chatbot," Bai said. "It's a structured intelligence layer designed to sit on top of the work companies are already doing and make it significantly more powerful."

Scalable and Secure

Underneath it all, the Panoverse is built on a robust infrastructure designed to handle extremely large and complex datasets across formats and sources. Data, files, and feeds are transformed into structured, searchable, and actionable intelligence. With built-in capabilities to generate accurate and reliable synthetic data, Panoplai aims to empower enterprises to simulate real-world responses with confidence. All data is encrypted, secure, and private.

Bespoke versions of the Panoverse are available immediately to enterprise and agency clients.

For more information, visit www.panoplai.com.

