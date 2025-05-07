New Hope Network: Organic Produce Summit Announces Dynamic Industry Education Sessions

MONTEREY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Organic Produce Summit today unveils premier lineup of keynote sessions and educational panels that will bring together industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in organic produce. The event will take place July 9-10, 2025, in Monterey, CA.

The Organic Produce Summit is the industry's exclusive networking hub that connects fresh produce stakeholders - from growers and shippers to processors and retail buyers. This event delivers cutting-edge insights through keynote presentations and carefully curated educational sessions. Industry experts share valuable perspectives on emerging trends, strategic approaches and new opportunities in the organic produce sector.

Sponsored by Nature Fresh Farms, Stemilt and Soli Organic, SPINS Vice President of Retail & Distributor Growth Meagan Nelson and Grimmway Produce Group CEO Jeff Huckaby will begin keynote presentations with "The State of Organic Produce," providing insights into the industry's latest developments, untapped sales opportunities and factors influencing the future of organic produce.

Additional education sessions include "The Pros & Cons of Private Label & Branded Organic Produce," sponsored by Zespri, where industry experts will explore strategies for product positioning in today's competitive market with panelists Victor Savanello (Katzman Distribution), Frances Dillard (Driscoll's), Dennis Payne (The Fresh Market), Andy Smith (SpartanNash) and Heather Fuller (Braga Fresh Family Farms), sharing insights on buyer preferences and market strategies.

In "Merchandising Magic: The Power of Wow on Operations, Profitability & Customer Engagement," sponsored by Four Seasons Produce, Mark Mulcahy of Organic Options Consulting leads a panel featuring James Morrell (Columinate), Jeff Fairchild (Organically Grown Company), Kat Britt (The Turnip Truck Natural Market) and Jonathan Steffy (Four Seasons Produce). Demonstrating how effective produce merchandising drives customer behavior, increases sales and improves staff morale through specific case studies, the panel will share practical display techniques and strategic planning methods that have proven successful across diverse markets.

"Each carefully curated session demonstrates OPS's leadership in delivering cutting-edge education and market intelligence that shapes the future of the organic produce industry. Attendees will gain exclusive insights and proven strategies they can immediately implement to support business growth," says Keigan Roos, Event Manager, Organic Produce Summit. "Now more than ever as we navigate new market nuances, it is critical to stay ahead of the curve of which opportunities to tap into to bring diversified revenue and growth."

The ninth annual Organic Produce Summit hosts over 200 organic growers, shippers and processors showcasing innovative solutions and products in the organic and fresh produce market. More than 300 retailers and buyers are expected to be in attendance, including Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Kroger.

Additional education sessions and keynote presentations will be announced in the coming weeks.

