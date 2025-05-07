BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Impey
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£5.652549
6,000
d)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)
Date of the transaction
07/05/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
