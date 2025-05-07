Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 19:12 Uhr
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Impey

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)



GB00B01RDH75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.652549

6,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

07/05/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
