NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace & Salt Lake City School District Expand Starborn Academy with Astrolab and Dr. Sian Proctor to Launch Student Projects to the Moon

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Uplift Aerospace (OTC PINK:NRPI) is proud to announce the expansion of its Starborn Academy education program through a groundbreaking collaboration with Astrolab and astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor. This program-Moon Mission: Letter to the Moon-invites middle school students to write and code digital time capsules with the opportunity of launching to the lunar surface aboard Astrolab's FLIP rover. The FLIP rover will be delivered to the Moon by Astrobotic's Griffin Mission-1 lander, a commercial mission awarded through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

This spring, Starborn Academy is being implemented across Utah, Colorado, and California, with community programs also reaching students in Florida and Washington, D.C. The program empowers youth to explore space science, engage in creative expression, and connect personally with the future through messages destined for the Moon.

A centerpiece of the initiative will take place on May 5, 2025, at the Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) Moon Mission Symposium. Held in collaboration with Uplift Aerospace, this event will showcase Moon Mission projects from every middle school in the district. Top student projects will be selected at the symposium, and winning students and teachers will be invited to travel to Kennedy Space Center to witness the historic launch of their messages to the Moon.

Laura deShazo, Career and Technical Education Director for Salt Lake City School District, said, "From last year's pilot to expanding the program to all our middle schools, I've seen incredible growth in our students' love for learning and interest in STEM careers. When our students leave the classroom, they want more-they're reading more books, doing more research. We are ecstatic to see that they've ignited a renewed passion for learning."

The symposium will also feature the unveiling of a collaborative Moon-themed artwork by astronaut and artist Dr. Sian Proctor, incorporating student messages and set to be included on the FLIP rover. Representatives from Astrolab will be in attendance, alongside special awards presented by Uplift Aerospace to recognize outstanding student achievements.

For more information about Starborn Academy and the Moon Mission: Letter to the Moon initiative, visit https://www.starbornacademy.com or follow @upliftaerospace on social media. Watch the program testimonial video here: https://youtu.be/6RCL_GAezyo?si=M_s7tN1mB57-r7qa.

About Starborn Academy

Starborn Academy is the education and workforce development division of Uplift Aerospace.

Uplift Aerospace (Symbol: NRPI) is a space technology company based in Park City, Utah, advancing workforce development through immersive education, scientific research, and commercial spaceflight. Its software division, Starborn Academy, provides education and entertainment solutions that integrate training simulations with real-world experiences to build proficiency through hands-on, problem-based learning. Uplift also supports research and flight operations through partnerships with universities and research institutions.

About Astrolab

Astrolab is on a mission to move humanity forward to the next horizon by designing, building, and operating a fleet of multi-purpose rovers for all planetary surface needs. Formed by a highly specialized team of NASA veterans, former SpaceXers and JPL engineers, Astrolab is laser-focused on providing adaptive mobility solutions essential for life beyond Earth. In 2023, Astrolab announced an agreement with SpaceX to land a FLEX rover on the Moon as soon as late 2026. In 2024, NASA awarded the company a contract to advance the development of NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) which will help Artemis astronauts explore more of the Moon's surface on future missions.

The Astrolab team has industry-leading experience in terrestrial and planetary robotics, electric vehicles, human spaceflight and more. Astrolab's depth of experience and strategic partnerships with a wide array of world-class institutions, including electric vehicle pioneer Venturi Group, enables the delivery of Lunar and Mars mobility offerings at maximum reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California. For more information, visit astrolab.space or follow us on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Sian Proctor & Space2Inspire

Dr. Sian Leo Proctor is a visionary poet, artist, explorer, and geoscience professor. In 2021, Dr. Proctor made history as the first artist selected to go to space on the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission. She is the first woman commercial spaceship pilot and the only African-American woman to be a mission pilot. Dr. Proctor has been a community college geoscience professor for over 25 years and her artistic vision bridges the worlds of science, space exploration, and creative expression.

About Salt Lake City School District

The Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD), Utah's flagship district, is known for its robust academic offerings, inclusive educational environment, focus on supporting students' social and emotional learning, and for building college and career pathways for our students. We are a vibrant and diverse urban district with students from all over the world and with more than 80 languages spoken by our families. We are the preferred place to work for more than 3,000 employees (including 1,000 teachers). With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the Salt Lake City School District strives for excellence and equity: every student, every classroom, every day.

